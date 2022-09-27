ContactPigeon expands in Cyprus and sponsors the 14th e-Commerce Conference

NICOSIA, Cyprus, 2022-Sep-28 — /EPR Network/ — ContactPigeon, one of the leading omnichannel customer engagement platforms for retailers in Europe and the USA, expands its operations in Cyprus. By building up a special team of professionals that will be based in the neighboring country, ContactPigeon will be providing its customer engagement services to its cross-industry clients that are operating there. With this expansion, the Greek startup aims to consolidate its reach to the thriving Cyprus market.

Furthermore, ContactPigeon becomes an official sponsor for the 14th e-Commerce Conference that took place in Nicosia, Cyprus on the 20th of September 2022.

“After attending a very successful conference in Bulgaria, our Pigeons are kicking off autumn with some new adventures. Having several clients in the fast-developing market of Cyprus, we have first-hand knowledge about the impact of eCommerce in the neighboring country, but we have also seen the challenges that retailers face daily. Therefore, by investing in the development of the Cypriot market, we wish to effectively assist businesses that want to evolve and exceed from the competition. We are very excited about this new journey!,” said George Mirotsos, CEO and co-founder of ContactPigeon.

The E-Commerce Conference by IMH is a benchmark for the e-commerce industry in Cyprus. With industry experts as keynote speakers and leading businesses as sponsors and participants, the conference presents the upcoming, international trends in the e-commerce sector as well as case studies that provide attendees with valuable knowledge and insights. The 14th E-Commerce Conference is addressed to entrepreneurs, Commercial Managers, Marketing & Communication and advertising professionals, Digital Managers, and also those who are interested to start operating in the e-Commerce sector.

This year, the participants had the opportunity to meet with ContactPigeon members at its booth and learn about the company’s activities and the benefits of its omnichannel customer engagement platform.

About ContactPigeon

ContactPigeon empowers marketing leaders and business owners with the only omnichannel customer engagement platform built for retailers. The platform is designed to deliver perfectly timed and personalized messages for each customer, regardless of whether the point of contact is offline or online. The company has been awarded numerous industry awards and distinctions since 2015 and is also a member of the Pledge 1% corporate philanthropy movement. Its client base consists of hundreds of retailers in Europe and the USA such as Fujitsu, Tommy Hilfiger, GAP, and L’OREAL.

Contacts

Anna Fotopoulou

Content Marketing Coordinator

+30 211 8006178

marketing@contactpigeon.com

www.contactpigeon.com