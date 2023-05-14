Can’t Help Falling in Love lyrics – Elvis Presley

Can’t Help Falling in Love Lyrics

Song: Can’t Help Falling in Love Singer: Elvis Presley Lyrics: Jack Michael Antonoff / Taylor Alison Swift

From “Blue Hawaii” ladies and gentleman

Wise men say

Only fools, only fools rush in

Oh, but I, but I, I can’t help falling in love with you

Shall I stay?

Would it be, would it be a sin?

If I can’t help falling in love with you

Like a river flows

Surely to the sea

Darling, so it goes

Some things, you know, are meant to be

Take my hand

Take my whole life too

For I can”t help falling in love with you

For I can”t help falling in love with you

Yeah

Elvis Presley, often referred to as the “King of Rock and Roll”, was an American singer, songwriter and actor. He was born on January 8, 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi and died on August 16, 1977.

Elvis is considered one of the most important cultural icons of the 20th century. Their energetic interpretation of songs and provocative performance style, combined with a singularly powerful mix of influences across color lines during a transformative era in race relations, propelled them to both great success and early controversy.

Presley began his music career in 1954 with the Sun Records label in Memphis. Their first single, “That’s All Right,” was an unexpected hit. It was followed by “Heartbreak Hotel”, which became a number one hit in the US.

“Unravel the Melodies – Your Gateway to Lyrics and Beyond”