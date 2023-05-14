Can’t Help Falling in Love lyrics – Elvis Presley

Can’t Help Falling in Love Lyrics
|Song:
|Can’t Help Falling in Love
|Singer:
|Elvis Presley
|Lyrics:
|Jack Michael Antonoff / Taylor Alison Swift
From “Blue Hawaii” ladies and gentleman
Wise men say
Only fools, only fools rush in
Oh, but I, but I, I can’t help falling in love with you
Shall I stay?
Would it be, would it be a sin?
If I can’t help falling in love with you
Like a river flows
Surely to the sea
Darling, so it goes
Some things, you know, are meant to be
Take my hand
Take my whole life too
For I can”t help falling in love with you
For I can”t help falling in love with you
Yeah
Elvis Presley, often referred to as the “King of Rock and Roll”, was an American singer, songwriter and actor. He was born on January 8, 1935 in Tupelo, Mississippi and died on August 16, 1977.
Elvis is considered one of the most important cultural icons of the 20th century. Their energetic interpretation of songs and provocative performance style, combined with a singularly powerful mix of influences across color lines during a transformative era in race relations, propelled them to both great success and early controversy.
Presley began his music career in 1954 with the Sun Records label in Memphis. Their first single, “That’s All Right,” was an unexpected hit. It was followed by “Heartbreak Hotel”, which became a number one hit in the US.
