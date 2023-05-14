Kill Bill Lyrics

I’m still a fan even though I was salty

Hate to see you with some other broad, know you happy

Hate to see you happy if I’m not the one driving

I’m so mature, I’m so mature

I’m so mature, I got me a therapist to tell me there’s other men

I don’t want none, I just want you

If I can’t have you, no one should

I might

I might kill my ex, not the best idea

His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?

I might kill my ex, I still love him though

Rather be in jail than alone

I get the sense that it’s a lost cause

I get the sense that you might really love her

The text gon’ be evidence, this text is evidence

I tried to ration with you, no murders, no crimes of passion, but damn

You was out of reach

You was at the farmer’s market with your perfect peach

Now I’m in amazement, playing on my patience

Now you laying face-down, got me singing over a beat

I’m so mature, I’m so mature

I’m so mature, I got me a therapist to tell me there’s other men

I don’t want none, I just want you

If I can’t have you, no one will

(I might)

I might kill my ex, not the best idea

His new girlfriend’s next, how’d I get here?

I might kill my ex, I still love him though

Rather be in jail than alone

I did it all for love (love)

I did it all on no drugs (drugs)

I did all of this sober

I did it all for us, oh

I did it all for love (love)

I did it all of this on no drugs (drugs)

I did all of this sober

Don’t you know I did it all for us? (I’ll kill your ass tonight)

Uh, I just killed my ex (my ex)

Not the best idea (idea)

Killed his girlfriend next, how’d I get here?

I just killed my ex (my ex)

I still love him, though (I do)

Rather be in Hell than alone

SZA, whose real name is Solana Imani Rowe, is an American singer and songwriter. He was born on November 8, 1989, in St. Louis, Missouri, and raised in Maplewood, New Jersey. SZA’s music blends R&B, soul, and hip-hop, with elements of pop, cloud rap, and witch house.

SZA first gained major attention in the early 2010s with her two independent EPs, “See.SZA.Run” (2012) and “S” (2013). He was later signed by Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE), an independent record label that is also home to artists such as Kendrick Lamar and Schoolboy Q. Under TDE, he released “Z” (2014), his third EP.

His debut studio album, “Ctrl,” was released in 2017 to critical acclaim. The album debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200 and eventually went platinum. It also received several Grammy nominations, including Best Urban Contemporary Album.

SZA is known for her ethereal vocals and candid, introspective lyrics, which often deal with themes of identity, womanhood, and relationships. His unique voice and style have made him a prominent figure in the “alt-R&B” genre.

As per my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, SZA continues to be an influential artist in the music industry. For more recent information, please consult the latest sources.

