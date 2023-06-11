Consumer Goods
Calling all homebrewing enthusiasts! The iGulu F1 is a game-changer!
LOS ANGELES, CA, United States,11-Jun-2023 — /EPR RETAIL NEWS/ — Gulu, the leading innovator in beer brewing appliance R&D, is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of its highly anticipated product, the F1 Smart Capsule Homebrew Fermenter. This revolutionary device intends to set a new standard in homebrewing, combining precision, convenience, and innovation to offer enthusiasts an unparalleled brewing experience.
The iGulu F1 seamlessly merges tradition and technology, delivering a stable and reliable fermentation process through its advanced wire connection system. With consistent results, homebrewers can enjoy the peace of mind that comes with brewing excellence.
Crafting a tasteful beer has never been easier than with the iGulu F1’s state-of-the-art recipe creation capabilities. Explore a vast library of customisable recipes or create your own, empowering you to become a master brewer and unleash your creativity. Let your taste buds be the guide to your unique, handcrafted brews.
The F1 redefines convenience by effortlessly combining dispensing and fermentation within a single appliance. Say goodbye to unnecessary complexity as the F1 simplifies the entire brewing process, ensuring exceptional quality and taste from start to finish.
Experience brewing like never before with the iGulu F1’s intuitive App control. Seamlessly manage every aspect of your brewing journey through a user-friendly interface, right from your smartphone. Select recipes, monitor fermentation progress, and take full control of your brewing experience.
“The iGulu F1 is a game-changer for homebrewing enthusiasts,” said Zhangshu, the CEO & Founder of the iGulu. “Its advanced features and smooth integration empowers users to create exceptional brews and recipes, share their experiences, and connect with a vibrant community of fellow brewing enthusiasts.”
Embracing the spirit of exploration, the iGulu F1 goes beyond beer, venturing into the world of cider-making, wine and Kombucha etc. Unleash your inner alcoholic drinks enthusiast and indulge in diverse flavours and styles, expanding your brewing horizons.
The iGulu F1 incorporates quick cooling technology to ensure rapid temperature control. Enjoy the convenience of swift cooldowns after fermentation, allowing you to savour your creations sooner.
The F1 is set to launch later this year, just in time for beer lovers to embark on their brewing adventures. Stay tuned for further updates and be prepared to unlock a world of possibilities with iGulu’s revolutionary brewing product.
For more information and updates about the iGulu F1, please visit https://www.igulu.com/ or follow iGulu on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/igulu.us.
About iGulu:
iGulu is a leading innovator in beer brewing appliance R&D, committed to revolutionising the way people craft and enjoy their favourite beverages. It is also a one-stop server for both commercial and domestic brewers. With a focus on innovation, quality, and exceptional user experiences, iGulu is targeting to stand at the forefront of the home brewing revolution.
SOURCE: EuropaWire
Apparel
Isee Hair – One Stop Human Hair Wigs Store
SHANGHAI, 2022-Oct-10 — /EPR Network/ — Isee Hair is a professional one stop human hair wigs store. Isee provide high quality human hair wigs at affordable price. All Isee hair products are made in China. They have a professional team to provide you the best service. Isee hair believe that their products and services will make you satisfy.
Large Selection Of Human Hair Wigs For Women
We have a large selection of wigs for women. Our wigs are made with top quality virgin human hair and are available in many styles and colors. We also offer hair extensions in different lengths and thicknesses.
Isee Human hair wigs types: frontal wig, closure wig, glueless wig, wear and go wigs, thin u part wig, headband wig, hd lace wigs, v part wig, t part wig store.
Isee wig styles: straight wig, body wave wig, curly wig, bob wig, extra long to 40 inch wig, etc.
Isee colored wigs: blonde wig, skunk stripe wig, highlight wig, ginger wig, burgundy wig, etc.
Afterpay Wig Service
Isee hair offers pay in 4 interest-free payments service. Split your purchase into 4 with no impact on credit score and no late fees. Choose Afterpay, Klarna or Paypal pay in 4 service at checkout to pay later with Pay in 4. Complete your purchase with a 25% down payment. Use autopay for the rest of your payments. It’s easy!
Free Shipping Service
Free shipping and 15 days no reason return service. No hair slip-ups with our quick and easy reusable, non-tangle, special custom cut. Our wigs can’t ever be detected.
About Isee Hair
Isee hair have been in hair business for over 20 years, developed from a small local textile processing factory and gradually entered into a famous global human hair wigs supplier. Located in China, but we ship worldwide, specialize in wig design, production, sales, and service all over the world.
All Isee hair products are high quality and comfortable to wear. We offer a wide selection of curly and straight human hair wigs with multiple hair colors to choose from at the best price, hair length range from 8 inch to 40 inches, and so much more, you can find all your need of human hair wigs here!
Apparel
FlowerAura Started Raksha Bandhan Prep Early, Says “Wants To Go Beyond Expectations”
Gururgram, Haryana, India, 2022-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ — Even though the occasion of Raksha Bandhan is more than three months away, the Indian gifting giant, FlowerAura, has started its preparations with an official announcement right away.
The gifting brand makes Raksha Bandhan shopping easy for the customers as it serves gifts, return gifts, different types of rakhis, sweets, designer rakhi thalis, and combos through its online portal. There are brothers and sisters who don’t get to meet each other in person on the special festive occasion, and that’s when FlowerAura makes things easy for them. Not just one can buy Floweraura rakhi but can also choose from the plethora of rakhi varieties which are hard to find in the market elsewhere. From exploring rakhis and gifts to sending them to the preferred address, everything is taken care of by FlowerAura’s team.
Early preparations are a part of the business strategy that aims to go beyond the expectations of the customers. All the Raksha Bandhan products get delivered through prompt delivery services. “The team is getting connected with local artisans around the nation to get the new and unique rakhi designs and, in return, to help local artisans grow. A lot of focus from the early preparations is laid upon the deliveries and to expand the limit of delivery as many orders around the occasion.”, as per the official announcement.
FlowerAura is also adding more foreign countries where the deliveries can be made of Raksha Bandhan. Ordering rakhi gifts for brother gets easier being miles apart through online gifting options.
In a media conversation, Mr Himanshu Chawal, CEO of FA Gifts Pvt Ltd, said, “We are getting ready early this year as we want to go beyond expectations and want to go above the business numbers of all the previous years. Keeping customer satisfaction on top and making it possible to express emotions perfectly are the key-driven elements.”
SOURCE: EPR Network
Apparel
Megalith’s signature 8212 Quartz Men’s Watch oozes with elegance and functionality
NEW YORK, 2022-Mar-17 — /EPR RETAIL NEWS/ — Among all of our carefully curated selection of timepieces we proudly showcase to offer you the cream of the crop among masculine, stylish watches, one definitively stands out.
Our signature 8212 quartz men watch with stainless steel band is one step ahead in both elegance and functionality from your average watch.
Aside from having its internal composition made with top-of-the-line modern watchmaking craftsmanship and featuring a quartz crystal-powered design, it packs an extra layer of masculinity in it.
Its design’s a tribute to the watches worn by fighter aces and commanders of the sky. Men of unparalleled skill for which precision was everything and the tools they needed at their disposal could not be anything but.
As such, the 8212 quartz men watch with stainless steel band offers one of the most precise, if not the most precise, time-telling display on his face. To not even begin to mention its confident, elegant design, which combines both the timeless elegance of analog timepieces of yore. On top of that, it also, of course, has all the features a jet pilot needs for and visually showcases all the imposing aesthetics those features imply.
All in all, every aforementioned feature makes up for an iconic design exuberating both style and confidence. Not for nothing, it has become a flagship, and iconic piece Megalith Watches proudly offers to our distinguished clientele.
The 8212 Quartz Men Watch with Stainless Steel Band Features
Precision is the name of the game with the 8212 models. Since its imposing design does include extra features a jet pilot is thankful for, nubile watch aficionados might be intimidated by it. Thus, in order for you to take full advantage of the possibilities this particular design affords you, let’s break down such features.
The 8212 Quartz Men Watch with Stainless Steel Band Features a Chronograph
Do not let yourself get intimidated by the name chronograph, more colloquially known as ‘stopwatch.’ It’s simply one very intuitive feature of watches that, although making it look more complex, makes its use surprisingly easier.
In simple terms, a chronograph is a type of watch with additional dials on its face used to more precisely keep track of elapsed time. It typically has two or three separate dials, one of which tracks minutes, another which tracks hour, and a third which may track seconds either continuously or in intervals.
You do this by using the chronograph’s stopwatch function, which allows the user to time intervals or measure elapsed time.
To use a chronograph, start by pressing a button to activate the timer. Then begin timing whatever it is you are trying to measure. When finished, press the button again to stop the timer. The time elapsed remains displayed on the dials.
Chronographs often see use by athletes, surgeons, and, of course, pilots and other professionals who need to keep track of time intervals. They are also a feature of scientific experiments wherein measuring time is crucial. In short, the chronograph makes for a more precise measurement of time for professionals and, thus, surely will help you to keep track of it as well.
A Dash of a Fighter Jet Dashboard in Its Design
Reminiscent of a jet dashboard, the 8212 quartz men watch with stainless steel band features a chronograph on its clockface. More commonly referred to as ‘those other three little clocks within the clock,’ a chronograph is another practical and visually appealing feature of watches with more functionalities.
Each of the extra faces is there to display a different measure of chronological timekeeping for extra precision. You will almost always find one tiny clock face to display the sixty minutes that make up an hour. They are often displayed in a wheel showing the numbers ’60’, ’20’, and ’40’ clockwise from the top in that order. In order to differentiate it from the other faces of similar size, the minutes’ clockface has concentric ripple-like circles within it.
Another one of its faces is, of course, all about charting the sixty seconds that make up a minute in order to track them. The clock face showcases the numbers ’60’, ’15’, ’30’, and ’45’ spread out clockwise from the top.
Lastly, the other face of the trio that makes up the chronograph showcases the twenty-four hours of the day. Showcasing the numbers’ 24′, ‘6’, ’12’, and ’18’ clockwise when looked from the top, the wheel instantly tells what hour of the day currently is. The design of the circle itself is rather bare, not even featuring a frame. Instead, it had one clock hand that stands out very well from the rest of the design for easy tracking.
As a stylish little nod to the aforementioned jet dashboard design theme, in the hour displaying chronograph, there’s a jetliner. The jetliner’s nose, highlighted in red, acts as the arrow pointing to what hour of the day it is.
8212 Quartz Men Watch with Stainless Steel Band Features a Tachymeter
A tachymeter is a tool used to measure the speed of an object, and it does this by measuring the time it took for said object to travel a certain distance. Said time measure can then go into use for calculating the speed of the object measured.
Tachymeters are a fairly common feature of watches; they are popular with race drives and also pilots, who use them to measure ground speeds during takeoff and landing.
The 8212 Quartz Men Watch with Stainless Steel Band’s Tachymeter
As is the case with most wristwatches featuring a tachymeter, the 8212 quartz men watch with stainless steel band’s one lays on its rim. Etched on the ‘rim’ of the lock, the circular frame in which the clock sits inside of the tachymeter is the numbers written on it. Said numbers run counter clock-wisely from 60 up to 700 with differently spaced intervals between them.
The tachymeter is just an extra scale that can help you measure both time and speed. To use it, just start the chronograph to measure the object or event you seek to measure and stop once done. The clock’s second hand will point out to both the seconds marked inside the clock and to the distance marked on the tachymeter, usually represented in miles.
Besides the obvious advantage the tachymeter affords for time measuring, it also has aesthetic value. The numbers etched around the rim of the 8212 quartz men watch with stainless steel band give it an air of complexity hard to replicate for more plain watches.
The 8212s Quartz Men Watch with Stainless Steel Band A Megalith Staple
As mentioned before, the 8212 quartz men watch with stainless steel band is one of our signature timepieces at Megalith. And just like the rest of our timepieces, we are proud of being able to offer them to the mature, up and coming man of today at an affordable price.
Regardless of the fact that our watches both look and function just like pricey high-end brands, we are able to offer them at a considerably lower rate. Our access to the most skillful watchmaker in Guangdong, the watchmaking capital of the world, makes this possible.
Through our sourcing of the very same parts high-end brands use for their timepieces at a lower cost, we can make sure you can get a watch of the same quality with less stress in your bank account.
Regardless of how much of an up and comer you are as a mature me of today, we can surely offer you a stylish timepiece at an affordable rate. Not for nothing, we like to call our timepieces ‘the mature men’s first watch.’ Feel free to shop around to find yours as well. https://megalithwatch.com/
Media contact:
pinawyj@gmail.com
