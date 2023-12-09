Ozempic: A New Hope for Type 2 Diabetes Patients

Ozempic is a medicine that helps people with type 2 diabetes. It is a shot that you take once a week. It helps to keep your blood sugar low and lower the chance of serious heart problems like stroke, heart attack or death, for people with type 2 diabetes and heart disease ¹. In some studies, Ozempic has also helped people lose weight ¹. But it is not a medicine for weight loss that the FDA has approved ¹. Ozempic helps your pancreas make more insulin, makes your liver make less sugar, and makes food move slower in your body, so you feel full for longer ¹. Ozempic is one of the medicines called a glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) agonists (incretin mimetics) that works by sticking to GLP-1 receptors which makes your blood sugar and A1C levels go down and may also make you less hungry to help you lose weight ¹. The medicine comes in four different amounts: 0.25mg, 0.5mg, 1.0mg, and 2.0mg ¹. A healthcare professional should tell you how much to take ¹.

Ozempic is not a medicine for weight loss that the FDA has approved ¹. But sometimes doctors give it to people for weight loss anyway ⁴. A study showed that Ozempic can help people lose up to 13 pounds of body weight in 40 weeks ⁵. But it may take a few weeks to see weight loss results on Ozempic ⁵.

You should know that Ozempic should only be taken if a healthcare professional tells you to ¹. A healthcare professional should tell you how much to take .

