How to Read and Interpret a Normal Blood Sugar Levels Chart

Your blood sugar levels are important for your health and happiness. Blood sugar, or glucose, is the main fuel for your cells. It comes from the food you eat, mostly from carbs. Your blood sugar level goes up and down during the day depending on what you eat, how much you move, and other things.

The normal range of blood sugar levels depends on your age, health, and how you live. Your doctor can help you find your personal goal range based on your medical history and what you want to achieve. However, here are some common rules for blood sugar levels, measured in milligrams per deciliter (mg/dL):

For adults who do not have diabetes, the normal range is 70 to 99 mg/dL before meals and less than 140 mg/dL two hours after meals.

For adults who have type 1 or type 2 diabetes, the American Diabetes Association suggests a range of 80 to 130 mg/dL before meals and less than 180 mg/dL two hours after meals.

For kids under 18 years who have type 1 diabetes, the suggested range is 90 to 130 mg/dL before meals and 90 to 150 mg/dL at bedtime and overnight.

For pregnant women who have type 1 diabetes, the recommended range is less than 95 mg/dL before meals, 140 mg/dL or less one hour after meals, and 120 mg/dL or less two hours after meals.

For people who have gestational diabetes, the recommended range is less than 95 mg/dL before meals, 140 mg/dL or less one hour after meals, and 120 mg/dL or less two hours after meals.

Keeping your blood sugar levels within your goal range can help you avoid or delay problems from diabetes, such as nerve damage, kidney damage, and heart disease. To check your blood sugar levels, you can use a tool called a glucometer, which shows the amount of glucose in a drop of blood from your finger. You can also use a continuous glucose monitor, which is a small sensor that sticks to your skin and sends glucose readings to a device or a smartphone app.

To control your blood sugar levels, you can follow a healthy diet, exercise often, take your medicines as told, and check your blood sugar levels regularly. You can also talk to your doctor or a diabetes teacher about ways to improve your blood sugar management and avoid highs and lows.

Reports: