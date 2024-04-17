Healthy and Tasty: A Collection of Coconut Flour Recipes

- Homemade Coconut Flour:
- Ingredients: 4 cups of water, 2 cups of desiccated coconut.
- Instructions: Combine the coconut with water and strain it to extract coconut milk. Spread the leftover coconut pulp on a baking tray and dry it in the oven. Once dried, blend it again to get your DIY coconut flour.
- Coconut Flour Biscuits with Peanut Butter and Chocolate:
- Ingredients: ½ cup of peanut spread, 2 tablespoons of coconut oil, ½ cup of coconut sugar, 2 large eggs, 1 ½ teaspoons of natural vanilla extract, ½ teaspoon of baking soda, ¼ teaspoon of cinnamon powder, ¼ teaspoon of kosher salt, ½ cup of coconut flour, ½ cup of chocolate bits.
- Instructions: Combine the moist ingredients, then incorporate the dry ingredients. Mix in the chocolate bits. Spoon the dough onto a baking tray and bake until golden.
Keep in mind, coconut flour is highly absorbent, so you’ll require a larger quantity of eggs and moist ingredients. It’s also free from gluten and grains, making it a great choice for those following a paleo or keto diet. Happy baking!
