Quick and Easy Coconut Rice: A Tropical Delight

2 days ago
What You Need:

  • 1 cup of aromatic rice (like jasmine, basmati, or long grain white)
  • 1 cup of light coconut milk from a can
  • 1 cup of water (or coconut water for a stronger coconut taste)
  • A pinch of sea salt (1/4 tsp)
  • 1 tsp of natural cane sugar (optional if you want sweet rice)
  • 2 Tbsp of dried or unsweetened shredded coconut (optional for extra coconut taste and texture)

How to Make It:

  1. Wash the rice with cold water until the water is clear.
  2. Put the rice in a big pot and fill it with water.
  3. Pour the coconut milk and salt into the pot and stir gently.
  4. Heat the mixture on medium until it starts to boil. When it does, turn the heat down to low, cover the pot, and let it simmer.
  5. Let the rice simmer for about 20-25 minutes, or until all the water is soaked up and the rice is soft.
  6. After the rice is done cooking, take the pot off the heat and let it rest for 10 minutes.
  7. After 10 minutes, use a fork to make the rice fluffy. If you added dried or shredded coconut, mix it in now.
  8. Serve the coconut rice while it’s hot. It goes well with many dishes, especially ones with a tropical or Asian style.

This coconut rice is light, soft, slightly sweet, and packed with yummy coconut taste. It’s a flexible side dish that can make any meal feel a bit more fancy.

