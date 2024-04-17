Quick and Easy Coconut Rice: A Tropical Delight

What You Need:
- 1 cup of aromatic rice (like jasmine, basmati, or long grain white)
- 1 cup of light coconut milk from a can
- 1 cup of water (or coconut water for a stronger coconut taste)
- A pinch of sea salt (1/4 tsp)
- 1 tsp of natural cane sugar (optional if you want sweet rice)
- 2 Tbsp of dried or unsweetened shredded coconut (optional for extra coconut taste and texture)
How to Make It:
- Wash the rice with cold water until the water is clear.
- Put the rice in a big pot and fill it with water.
- Pour the coconut milk and salt into the pot and stir gently.
- Heat the mixture on medium until it starts to boil. When it does, turn the heat down to low, cover the pot, and let it simmer.
- Let the rice simmer for about 20-25 minutes, or until all the water is soaked up and the rice is soft.
- After the rice is done cooking, take the pot off the heat and let it rest for 10 minutes.
- After 10 minutes, use a fork to make the rice fluffy. If you added dried or shredded coconut, mix it in now.
- Serve the coconut rice while it’s hot. It goes well with many dishes, especially ones with a tropical or Asian style.
This coconut rice is light, soft, slightly sweet, and packed with yummy coconut taste. It’s a flexible side dish that can make any meal feel a bit more fancy.
