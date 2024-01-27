The 8 Most Popular Ways to Do a Low Carb Diet

Low carb diet: what it is and why it works

Carbohydrates are one of the three main types of nutrients that give us energy, along with protein and fat. But some carbohydrates are better than others. Some are broken down quickly and make our blood sugar go up fast, while others are broken down slowly and have a small effect on our blood sugar. The first kind are called simple or refined carbohydrates, and they include sugar, honey, syrups, white bread, white rice, and junk food. The second kind are called complex or unrefined carbohydrates, and they include whole grains, beans, lentils, fruits, and vegetables.

A low carb diet is a way of eating that limits the amount of simple or refined carbohydrates and focuses on complex or unrefined carbohydrates, protein, and fat. The exact amount of carbohydrates allowed on a low carb diet may change depending on the type and goal of the diet, but usually, it is less than 130 grams per day, or less than 26% of total calories.

There are many reasons why people may want to follow a low carb diet. One of the most common ones is to lose weight. Studies have shown that low carb diets can help people lose more weight and body fat than low fat diets, especially in the short term. 4 This is because low carb diets can make us feel less hungry, burn more calories, and use more fat as energy.

Another reason why people may choose a low carb diet is to control their blood sugar and prevent or deal with diabetes. Carbohydrates are the main source of glucose, which is the main fuel for the cells. But when we eat too many carbohydrates, the extra glucose can build up in the blood and cause high blood sugar levels. This can lead to insulin resistance, prediabetes, or type 2 diabetes. 6 By eating less carbohydrates, a low carb diet can help lower blood sugar levels and make insulin work better.

A low carb diet may also have other health benefits, such as lowering blood pressure, cholesterol, and triglycerides, reducing inflammation, and protecting against heart disease, cancer, and brain problems. 8 But more research is needed to find out the long-term effects and safety of low carb diets.

To sum up, a low carb diet is a way of eating that limits the amount of carbohydrates, especially those that are simple or refined, and focuses on protein, fat, and complex or unrefined carbohydrates. It can help people lose weight, control blood sugar, and prevent or treat many chronic diseases. But it may not be good for everyone, and it should be done with the help of a health professional.

