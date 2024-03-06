Bananas are mostly water (75%) and carbs (23%), with a little bit of protein (1%) and fat (0.3%). One medium-sized banana (100 grams) has 89 calories, 2.6 grams of fiber, and 12.2 grams of sugar. Bananas have a lot of potassium, vitamin B6, and vitamin C, along with other vitamins and minerals.

Potassium is a needed mineral that helps control fluid balance, blood pressure, and how nerves and muscles work. Bananas are one of the best sources of potassium, with over 400 milligrams per medium banana. Eating a lot of potassium can lower the chance of stroke and heart disease.

Vitamin B6 is a vitamin that dissolves in water and is involved in many parts of metabolism, like making amino acids, breaking down glycogen, and making hemoglobin. Bananas give you about 0.3 milligrams of vitamin B6 per medium banana, which is 15% of the recommended daily intake. If you don’t get enough vitamin B6, you can get anemia, skin problems, and nerve damage.

Vitamin C is a strong antioxidant that protects the body from oxidative stress, helps the immune system, and helps in making collagen. Bananas have about 10 milligrams of vitamin C per medium banana, which is 11% of the recommended daily intake. If you don’t get enough vitamin C, you can get scurvy, a disease that causes bleeding gums, poor wound healing, and joint pain.

Bananas also have other good things in them, like resistant starch, pectin, and phytochemicals. Resistant starch and pectin are types of fiber that can help your digestion, lower your blood sugar levels, and make you feel full. Phytochemicals are things in plants that can act as antioxidants, fight inflammation, and fight cancer. Some of the phytochemicals in bananas are dopamine, catechin, and quercetin.

Most people can eat bananas safely, but some people might be allergic or have stomach problems. People who are allergic to latex might also be allergic to bananas, because they have some of the same proteins. Bananas might also give some people gas, bloating, or diarrhea, especially if they eat a lot or eat them when they’re not ripe.

Bananas are a tasty and healthy fruit that you can eat as a snack, put in smoothies, baked goods, or salads, or use to sweeten things naturally. Bananas can help your health in many ways, like lowering blood pressure, helping your immune system, and helping digestion. But don’t eat too many, because that can cause side effects. A good amount of bananas to eat is about one to three per day, depending on what you need and like.

Reports: