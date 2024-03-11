Milk: A Complete Package of Vitamins, Minerals, and More

Milk, a highly nourishing liquid made in the mammary glands of mammals, is a main food in many diets all over the world. It is known for its calcium content, but it gives much more.

A 1-cup (249 grams) portion of whole cow’s milk with 3.25% fat gives 152 calories, 8.14 grams of protein, 12 grams of carbohydrates, and 8 grams of fat. The carbohydrates are mostly lactose, a natural sugar found in milk.

Milk is a rich source of protein, giving about 1 gram of this nutrient in each fluid ounce (30 mL), or 8.14 grams in each cup (249 grams). Proteins in milk can be split into two groups based on how soluble they are in water: insoluble milk proteins, called casein, and soluble milk proteins, known as whey proteins. Both groups of milk proteins are thought to be of excellent quality, with a high amount of essential amino acids and good digestibility.

Whole milk straight from the cow is around 4% fat. In many countries, selling milk is mainly based on fat content. In the United States, whole milk is 3.25% fat, reduced fat milk is 2%, and low fat milk is 1%. Milk fat is one of the most complex of all natural fats, having about 400 different types of fatty acids. Whole milk is very high in saturated fats, which make up about 70% of its fatty acid content.

Milk is an excellent source of vitamins and minerals, including “nutrients of concern,” which many people don’t get enough of. It gives potassium, B12, calcium and vitamin D, which are missing in many diets. Milk is also a good source of vitamin A, magnesium, zinc and thiamine (B1).

Even though milk has carbs, its glycemic index and glycemic load are low: 1 cup of 2% milk has a GI of 27 and a GL of 4. This means that it has a small impact on blood sugar levels.

But, like any food, milk should be eaten in a balanced way as part of a healthy diet. While it has many health benefits, it also has natural sugars. Eating too much could lead to gaining weight over time.

In conclusion, milk is a nutritious and flexible food that gives many nutritional benefits. Whether you like it as a drink, in your coffee or tea, or use it in cooking and baking, milk can be a good part of your meals.

