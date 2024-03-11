Onions, also known as Allium cepa, are round vegetables that grow underground. They are closely related to chives, garlic, scallions, shallots, and leeks. Onions are often used to add flavor or as a side dish, and are a main food in many types of cooking.

A 100-gram portion of raw onions gives about 40 calories. It has 1.1 grams of protein, 9.3 grams of carbohydrates, and 0.1 grams of fat. The carbohydrates are mostly simple sugars, like glucose, fructose, and sucrose, as well as fiber.

Onions are a good source of fiber, which makes up 0.9–2.6% of the fresh weight, depending on the type of onion. They are very rich in healthy soluble fibers called fructans. In fact, onions are one of the main sources of fructans in the diet. These fibers feed the good bacteria in your gut, leading to the making of short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), such as butyrate, which may improve colon health, reduce inflammation, and lower your risk of colon cancer.

When it comes to vitamins and minerals, onions have decent amounts of several vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, vitamin B6, folate, potassium, and manganese. One medium-sized onion gives 44 calories, 1.2g of protein, 10.3g of carbohydrates, and 0.1g of fat.

Onions have many plant chemicals that can help prevent disease and boost health. They have strong substances called allyl sulfides that help prevent heart disease. The vitamin C in onion also acts as an antioxidant that is good for cardiovascular health, while its flavonoid, quercetin, lowers blood pressure and inflammation.

Even though onions have sugar, they have a low glycemic index rating, between 10 and 15. This means that they have a small impact on blood sugar levels.

But, like any food, onions should be eaten in a balanced way as part of a healthy diet. While they have many health benefits, they also have natural sugars. Eating too many could lead to gaining weight over time.

In conclusion, onions are a nutritious and flexible food that gives many nutritional benefits. Whether you like them raw, baked, boiled, grilled, fried, roasted, sautéed, powdered, or eaten raw, onions can be a tasty part of your meals.

Reports: