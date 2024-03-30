Understanding Insulin: How It Lowers Blood Sugar and Manages Diabetes

Insulin, an important hormone made by the pancreas, is key in controlling blood sugar levels. Here’s how it does its job:

How Insulin Works Normally: Sugar Management : When you eat, your body turns carbs into sugar or glucose. This glucose goes into your blood, making your blood sugar go up.

: When you eat, your body turns carbs into sugar or glucose. This glucose goes into your blood, making your blood sugar go up. Insulin’s Job : When blood sugar goes up, the pancreas makes insulin. Insulin is like a key that lets glucose go into cells, where it’s used for energy.

: When blood sugar goes up, the pancreas makes insulin. Insulin is like a key that lets glucose go into cells, where it’s used for energy. Storage: Insulin also helps save extra glucose in the liver as glycogen. Between meals, the liver puts glycogen back into the blood to keep blood sugar stable. Diabetes and Insulin: In type 1 diabetes , the pancreas stops making insulin. People with type 1 diabetes need insulin from outside to live.

, the pancreas stops making insulin. People with type 1 diabetes need insulin from outside to live. In type 2 diabetes, the pancreas doesn’t make enough insulin, or the body doesn’t respond to it. Because of this, blood sugar stays high. Insulin Treatment: Type 1 Diabetes : People with type 1 diabetes depend on insulin treatment. They inject insulin to make up for what their pancreas can’t make.

: People with type 1 diabetes depend on insulin treatment. They inject insulin to make up for what their pancreas can’t make. Type 2 Diabetes : Some people with type 2 diabetes also need insulin treatment when changes in lifestyle and other treatments don’t work.

: Some people with type 2 diabetes also need insulin treatment when changes in lifestyle and other treatments don’t work. Gestational Diabetes: Pregnant people with gestational diabetes might need insulin treatment. How Insulin Reduces Blood Sugar: Cellular Intake : Insulin helps glucose get into cells, which lowers blood sugar levels.

: Insulin helps glucose get into cells, which lowers blood sugar levels. Liver Control : Insulin stops the liver from releasing stored glucose, which prevents big spikes in blood sugar.

: Insulin stops the liver from releasing stored glucose, which prevents big spikes in blood sugar. Muscle and Fat Cells: Insulin helps muscle and fat cells take in glucose, making sure they have energy. Keeping Balance: Glucagon , another hormone, does the opposite of insulin. It makes blood sugar go up by releasing stored glucose from the liver.

, another hormone, does the opposite of insulin. It makes blood sugar go up by releasing stored glucose from the liver. Together, insulin and glucagon keep blood sugar in a healthy range.

In short, insulin is a strong tool for controlling blood sugar. Whether through shots or other ways, it helps avoid problems linked to high blood sugar levels.

Reports: