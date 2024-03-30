When Glucose Drops: Symptoms of Hypoglycemia

Hypoglycemia, also called low blood sugar, happens when your blood glucose level drops below the normal range. Whether you have diabetes or not, it’s essential to recognize the signs of hypoglycemia. Here’s what you should know:

Common Signs: Feeling Hungry: You might feel very hungry.

Dizziness: A sensation of feeling lightheaded or dizzy.

Anxiety and Irritability: Feeling anxious or easily annoyed.

Sweating: Excessive sweating, often with clammy skin. Other Symptoms: Pale Skin: Your complexion may look paler than usual.

Intense Hunger: Suddenly feeling extremely hungry.

Faster Heart Rate: Your heart rate may speed up.

Blurry Vision: Vision problems can occur.

Confusion: Feeling mentally foggy or confused.

Nervousness: Jittery or nervous feelings. Signs During Sleep: Nightmares: Hypoglycemia can cause vivid nightmares.

Night Sweats: Excessive sweating while sleeping.

Fatigue and Confusion Upon Waking: Feeling tired, irritated, or confused after waking up. Severe Cases: Seizures: Extreme hypoglycemia can trigger convulsions.

Delirium: Mental confusion and disorientation.

Fainting: Losing consciousness. Causes: Medications: High doses of antidiabetic (like insulin or sulfonylureas) can lead to hypoglycemia.

Other Factors: Skipping meals, excessive exercise, alcohol consumption, and certain medical conditions (such as hepatitis or kidney problems) can contribute. Prevention: Act Quickly: Recognize symptoms and take immediate action.

Educate Others: Ensure your family and friends know the signs.

Review Medications: Discuss medication doses with your doctor.

Regular Blood Tests: Monitor your glucose levels.

Wear a Medical Alert: Consider wearing a medical alert bracelet or necklace to inform others about your condition.

