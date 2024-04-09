Nutritious and Delicious Healthy Snacks to Keep You Energized

Here are 29 wholesome snack ideas that can help you curb hunger and support your weight loss journey:

Mixed Nuts: A blend of healthy fats, protein, and fiber makes nuts a satisfying and nutritious choice. Aim for about 1 ounce (approximately 28 grams) or 1/4 cup to keep the calorie count in check. Red Bell Pepper with Guacamole: Pair antioxidant-rich red bell peppers with guacamole for a flavorful snack that stays under 200 calories. Greek Yogurt with Mixed Berries: Protein-packed Greek yogurt combined with colorful berries provides a sweet and tangy treat loaded with antioxidants. Apple Slices with Peanut Butter: Crunchy apple slices paired with natural peanut butter (without added sugar) offer a delightful blend of fiber and healthy fats. Cottage Cheese and Tropical Fruit: High-protein cottage cheese pairs well with tropical fruits like pineapple, papaya, or watermelon. Celery Sticks with Cream Cheese: A classic low-carb option that keeps you feeling satisfied and adds a refreshing crunch to your snack time.

Remember, no single snack magically leads to weight loss, but incorporating these nutrient-rich choices into your overall eating habits can help manage hunger and keep you content between meals. Enjoy your healthy snacking!

For additional inspiration, consider exploring roasted chickpeas, kale chips, and a square of dark chocolate .

