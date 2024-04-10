Skip to content Skip to sidebar Skip to footer
Wholesome Evenings: Creative and Healthy Dinner Ideas

23 hours ago
In search of a swift and wholesome meal to end your day? Try this simple yet scrumptious dish that’s bound to satisfy your taste buds and keep you in tip-top shape:

Zesty Grilled Chicken Mix Salad

Ingredients:

  • 2 chicken breasts, no bones or skin
  • 1 tbsp of olive oil
  • Juice and zest from 1 lemon
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp of dried oregano
  • Pinch of salt and pepper
  • A blend of leafy greens (like spinach, arugula, and romaine lettuce)
  • A handful of cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
  • 1 cucumber, cut into thin pieces
  • A few slices of red onion
  • Crumbled feta cheese
  • Whole Kalamata olives
  • A drizzle of pure olive oil
  • A dash of balsamic vinegar

Steps:

  1. Prepare the Chicken: Mix olive oil, half the lemon juice, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper in a container. Coat the chicken breasts with this mixture and let them marinate for 30 minutes.
  2. Cook the Chicken: Heat the grill to a medium-high setting. Cook the chicken for about 6-7 minutes each side until done. Allow it to cool slightly before cutting into strips.
  3. Create the Salad: Toss the greens, tomatoes, cucumber, and onion in a large bowl. Add a touch of olive oil, the rest of the lemon juice, and balsamic vinegar for dressing. Season with salt and pepper to your liking.
  4. Dish Up: Lay out the salad on plates, top with the grilled chicken, and garnish with feta cheese and olives. Finish with a sprinkle of lemon zest for a fresh twist.

This dish is not just a feast for the senses with its vibrant flavors but also nourishes your body with essential proteins, fats, and a variety of vitamins from the greens. It’s an ideal, balanced meal that’s ready in roughly 30 minutes, making it perfect for those hectic evenings. 

