Wholesome Evenings: Creative and Healthy Dinner Ideas

In search of a swift and wholesome meal to end your day? Try this simple yet scrumptious dish that’s bound to satisfy your taste buds and keep you in tip-top shape:
Zesty Grilled Chicken Mix Salad
Ingredients:
- 2 chicken breasts, no bones or skin
- 1 tbsp of olive oil
- Juice and zest from 1 lemon
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 tsp of dried oregano
- Pinch of salt and pepper
- A blend of leafy greens (like spinach, arugula, and romaine lettuce)
- A handful of cherry tomatoes, sliced in half
- 1 cucumber, cut into thin pieces
- A few slices of red onion
- Crumbled feta cheese
- Whole Kalamata olives
- A drizzle of pure olive oil
- A dash of balsamic vinegar
Steps:
- Prepare the Chicken: Mix olive oil, half the lemon juice, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper in a container. Coat the chicken breasts with this mixture and let them marinate for 30 minutes.
- Cook the Chicken: Heat the grill to a medium-high setting. Cook the chicken for about 6-7 minutes each side until done. Allow it to cool slightly before cutting into strips.
- Create the Salad: Toss the greens, tomatoes, cucumber, and onion in a large bowl. Add a touch of olive oil, the rest of the lemon juice, and balsamic vinegar for dressing. Season with salt and pepper to your liking.
- Dish Up: Lay out the salad on plates, top with the grilled chicken, and garnish with feta cheese and olives. Finish with a sprinkle of lemon zest for a fresh twist.
This dish is not just a feast for the senses with its vibrant flavors but also nourishes your body with essential proteins, fats, and a variety of vitamins from the greens. It’s an ideal, balanced meal that’s ready in roughly 30 minutes, making it perfect for those hectic evenings.
