A Step-by-Step Guide to Making a Delicious Coconut Cream Pie

What You Need:

1 pie shell 1 ½ cups of dairy liquid 1 box of quick-set vanilla dessert mix 1 ½ cups of shredded coconut, split into two parts 1 tub of thawed whipped cream, divided

How to Make It:

Step 1: Heat your oven to 400°F. Put the pie shell in a 9-inch pie dish and shape the edge. Cool it in the fridge for 30 minutes. Then, cover the shell with foil or paper, and fill with pie weights. You can also use dried beans or raw rice. Bake the shell until the edge is golden, about 15 to 20 minutes. Take out the shell liner and the weights, and bake for another three to six minutes. When done, the bottom shell should be a light golden color. Let the shell cool completely on a cooling rack.

Step 2: In a big bowl, mix together dairy liquid and dessert mix until the mixture starts to get thick, about 2 minutes. Mix in 1 cup of coconut and half of the whipped cream until well mixed.

Step 3: Pour the mix into the baked pie shell. Spread the remaining whipped cream over the mix. Sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup of coconut.

Step 4: Cool the pie in the fridge for at least 4 hours, or until solid. Serve cold.

Enjoy your homemade Coconut Cream Pie!

Please note: Always be aware of your dietary needs and limits. If you have any food allergies or specific dietary needs, please change or leave out the respective ingredients. Always talk to a health professional before you make big changes to what you eat.

