Cholesterol and Diabetes: Understanding the Double Threat

12 hours ago
Cholesterol and diabetes are two health problems that often happen together, raising the risk of heart disease. Cholesterol is a waxy substance in your blood. Your body needs cholesterol to make healthy cells, but too much cholesterol can lead to a buildup in your blood vessels, known as atherosclerosis.

Diabetes is a problem that harms the body’s ability to process blood glucose, or blood sugar. Constant high blood sugar levels can harm blood vessels and nerves, leading to problems such as heart disease and stroke.

People with diabetes often have a problem called diabetic dyslipidemia, which means their lipid profile is going the wrong way. They tend to have high levels of “bad” cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein, or LDL), low levels of “good” cholesterol (high-density lipoprotein, or HDL), and high levels of triglycerides.

High blood sugar levels can harm blood vessels, making it easier for cholesterol to deposit and form plaques. This can lead to narrowing or blocking of the arteries, raising the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Managing both diabetes and cholesterol is very important. This usually involves changes in lifestyle, like eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, managing weight, and quitting smoking. In some cases, you might need medicine to control blood sugar, cholesterol levels, or both.

Remember, it’s important to regularly check both your blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and to talk to a healthcare provider for personalized advice.

