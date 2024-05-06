Foods That Are High in Cholesterol: A Comprehensive List

Foods that are high in cholesterol are usually those high in saturated fats and trans fats. Here are some main examples:

Red Meat: Red meat is full of cholesterol and saturated fats, which can raise your cholesterol levels. Chicken with Skin: The skin of chicken is full of cholesterol and should be avoided if you’re trying to lower your cholesterol levels. Full-Fat Dairy Products: These products are full of cholesterol and saturated fats. Processed Meats: Foods like sausages, bacon, and hot dogs are full of cholesterol and should be limited. Baked Goods: Pastries and cakes often contain a lot of butter, which is full of cholesterol. Fast Food: Fast food is often fried and full of trans fats, which can raise your cholesterol levels. Eggs: While eggs are full of cholesterol, they are also packed with nutrients. Eating 1-2 eggs per day is generally safe for healthy people. Cheese: A single slice of Swiss cheese has around 20 mg of cholesterol. Shellfish: Shellfish are great sources of protein and other nutrients, but they are also full of cholesterol. Organ Meats: Organ meats like liver and kidney are very high in cholesterol.

It’s important to note that dietary cholesterol doesn’t affect everyone the same way. Some people are more sensitive to it than others. If you’re worried about your cholesterol levels, it’s best to talk to a healthcare provider.

