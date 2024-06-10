Skip to content Skip to sidebar Skip to footer
Homemade Delight: The Ultimate Sugar Cookie Recipe

7 hours ago
What You’ll Need:

  • 1 cup of butter (make sure it’s not salted and it’s soft)
  • 1 cup of white sugar
  • 1 egg (it should be large)
  • 2 teaspoons of vanilla flavoring
  • 3 cups of plain flour
  • 2 teaspoons of baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon of salt

How to Make It:

  1. Get your oven hot to 350°F (175°C) and put baking paper on a cookie tray.
  2. In a big bowl, mix the butter and sugar until it’s smooth and light. This should take about 2 minutes.
  3. Put the egg and vanilla flavoring into the butter and sugar mix and stir until it’s all mixed in.
  4. In a different bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, and salt. Slowly add this to the butter and sugar mix and stir until it turns into dough.
  5. Flatten the dough until it’s about 1/4-inch thick on a surface with a little bit of flour on it. Use shapes to cut out your cookies.
  6. Put the cookies on the tray you prepared earlier, leaving about 1 inch of space between each cookie.
  7. Cook for 8-10 minutes, or until the edges are a light golden color. Let the cookies cool on the tray for 5 minutes, then move them to a cooling rack to cool down all the way.
  8. Once they’re cool, make the cookies look nice with icing, sprinkles, or sugar as you like.

