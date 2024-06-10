Homemade Delight: The Ultimate Sugar Cookie Recipe

What You’ll Need:
- 1 cup of butter (make sure it’s not salted and it’s soft)
- 1 cup of white sugar
- 1 egg (it should be large)
- 2 teaspoons of vanilla flavoring
- 3 cups of plain flour
- 2 teaspoons of baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon of salt
How to Make It:
- Get your oven hot to 350°F (175°C) and put baking paper on a cookie tray.
- In a big bowl, mix the butter and sugar until it’s smooth and light. This should take about 2 minutes.
- Put the egg and vanilla flavoring into the butter and sugar mix and stir until it’s all mixed in.
- In a different bowl, mix the flour, baking powder, and salt. Slowly add this to the butter and sugar mix and stir until it turns into dough.
- Flatten the dough until it’s about 1/4-inch thick on a surface with a little bit of flour on it. Use shapes to cut out your cookies.
- Put the cookies on the tray you prepared earlier, leaving about 1 inch of space between each cookie.
- Cook for 8-10 minutes, or until the edges are a light golden color. Let the cookies cool on the tray for 5 minutes, then move them to a cooling rack to cool down all the way.
- Once they’re cool, make the cookies look nice with icing, sprinkles, or sugar as you like.
Reports: