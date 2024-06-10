Understanding Your Blood Sugar Levels: A Comprehensive Guide

Blood sugar, also known as glucose, is the main sugar found in your body. It comes from the food you eat, and is your body’s main source of energy. Your blood sugar levels change throughout the day and night, which can be influenced by things like what you eat, how much you exercise, and your stress levels.

For most healthy people, normal blood sugar levels are:

Between 4.0 to 5.4 mmol/L (72 to 99 mg/dL) when you haven’t eaten anything (fasting)

Up to 7.8 mmol/L (140 mg/dL) two hours after you eat

For people living with diabetes, their blood sugar goals are:

Before meals: 4 to 7 mmol/L for both type 1 and type 2 diabetes

If your blood sugar level is less than 140 mg/dL (7.8 mmol/L), that’s normal. But if it’s more than 200 mg/dL (11.1 mmol/L) two hours after you eat, that means you have diabetes. If it’s between 140 and 199 mg/dL (7.8 mmol/L and 11.0 mmol/L), that means you have prediabetes.

Having too high or too low blood sugar levels can lead to serious health problems. High blood sugar (hyperglycemia) can cause diseases like diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia) can make you feel confused, anxious, weak, sweaty, and can affect your vision. If your blood sugar level gets really low, it can cause seizures and make you pass out.

Diabetes is a disease that makes it hard for your body to control your blood sugar levels. So, people with diabetes need to keep a close eye on their blood sugar levels to make sure they stay within their target range.

Remember, these are just general guidelines. Everyone is different, so your blood sugar goals might be different. Always talk to your doctor or healthcare provider to understand what your blood sugar levels should be.

