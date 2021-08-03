New service helps European Impact Brands enter and sell on the US market

NEW JERSEY, United States, 2021-JUL-30 — /EPR RETAIL NEWS/ — Numerous European “impact brands” – or brands that have the potential to make a tremendous impact on American and other global markets – are struggling to find business entry strategies that work. Despite the quality or innovation of their products, they simply struggle to get noticed. Dispatch.d is a new company based in New Jersey that focuses on international market entry and exists to help European brands sell their products to an American market.

An impact brand is anything that has the potential to truly change the way consumers live at the global level. They may offer products that are cruelty free, plastic free, vegan or plant-based, sustainable and/or eco-friendly, fair trade, and numerous other attributes.

In today’s world, brand reputation is important, but as consumer awareness of climate change, fair trade practices, and healthy consumption increase, they continue to look for alternatives to even the biggest brand names. Dispatch.d exists to help European companies with amazing ideas get noticed in the American market, thereby giving them the opportunity to become that alternative and grow their reputations.

Dispatch.d is a full-service solution that handles every aspect of the market entrance strategy, including the logistics and the marketing. The company handles consolidation, freight, customs and duties on their clients’ behalf, and they even ensure that language barriers and compliance labeling are addressed. Dispatch.d works with European companies to build value-added bundles and kits that will improve their noticeability, then adds those bundles and kits to eCommerce channels across the region. It handles listings, inventory management, and fulfillment, too.

The best part is that Dispatch.d focuses on organic growth by using its expertise to supercharge demand for its clients’ offerings, thereby ensuring that sales are more than just fast fads. This unique service is accessible for everyone because Dispatch.d does not require payment until its clients’ products have started selling.

No matter how large or small a company might be, if the brand has the potential to make an impact on the world – whether through sustainability or fair trade – Dispatch.d can help it get noticed and grow. To learn more, visit the Dispatch.d website or fill out a short webform to get started.

About the Company: Dispatch.d is headquartered in New Jersey in the United States, and its sole purpose is to utilize technology to help impact brands of all sizes with all their international market entry needs. They provide end-to-end services that include logistics, marketing, and even inventory management and fulfillment, and their unique model means they don’t get paid until their clients get noticed.

