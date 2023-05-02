California King Bed Lyrics – Rihanna

Chest to chest (Chest to chest)

Nose to nose (Nose to nose)

Palm to palm

We were always just that close (Just that close)

Wrist to wrist (Wrist to wrist)

Toe to toe (Toe to toe)

Lips that felt just like the inside of a rose

So how come when I reach out my finger

It feels like more than distance between us?

In this California king bed

We’re ten thousand miles apart

I’ve been California wishing on these stars

For your heart, for me

My California king

Eye to eye (Eye to eye)

Cheek to cheek (Cheek to cheek)

Side by side

You were sleeping next to me (Oh, next to me)

Arm in arm

Dusk to dawn

With the curtains drawn

And a little last night on these sheets

So how come when I reach out my fingers

It seems like more than distance between us?

In this California king bed

We’re ten thousand miles apart

I’ve been California wishing on these stars

For your heart, for me

My California king

Just when I felt like giving up on us

You turned around and gave me one last touch

That made everything feel better

And even then, my eyes got wetter

So confused, wanna ask you if you love me

But I don’t wanna seem so weak

Maybe I’ve been California dreaming

Hey, hey, hey, hey

In this California king bed

We’re ten thousand miles apart

Been California wishing on these stars

For your heart, for me

My California king

My California king

In this California king bed

We’re ten thousand miles apart

I’ve been California wishing on these stars

For your heart, for me

My California king

Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty on February 20, 1988, is a Barbadian singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman. She gained fame with her debut album “Music of the Sun” (2005) and her follow-up, “A Girl Like Me” (2006), both of which featured Caribbean-inspired music and reached the top 10 on the US Billboard 200 chart. Rihanna’s third studio album, “Good Girl Gone Bad” (2007), propelled her to international stardom with hits like “Umbrella,” “Take a Bow,” and “Disturbia.”

Throughout her career, Rihanna has released multiple chart-topping albums and singles, earning numerous awards, including nine Grammy Awards. Some of her other well-known albums are “Rated R” (2009), “Loud” (2010), “Talk That Talk” (2011), “Unapologetic” (2012), and “Anti” (2016).

In addition to her music career, Rihanna has ventured into acting, with roles in films such as “Battleship” (2012), “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” (2017), and “Ocean’s 8” (2018). She has also built a successful business empire, launching her own beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, in 2017, and her fashion brand, Fenty, under the luxury fashion group LVMH in 2019. She has been recognized for her philanthropic work and activism, particularly in the areas of education and healthcare.

