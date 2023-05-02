California King Bed Lyrics – Rihanna

Chest to chest (Chest to chest)
Nose to nose (Nose to nose)
Palm to palm
We were always just that close (Just that close)
Wrist to wrist (Wrist to wrist)
Toe to toe (Toe to toe)
Lips that felt just like the inside of a rose
So how come when I reach out my finger
It feels like more than distance between us?
In this California king bed
We’re ten thousand miles apart
I’ve been California wishing on these stars
For your heart, for me
My California king
Eye to eye (Eye to eye)
Cheek to cheek (Cheek to cheek)
Side by side
You were sleeping next to me (Oh, next to me)
Arm in arm
Dusk to dawn
With the curtains drawn
And a little last night on these sheets
So how come when I reach out my fingers
It seems like more than distance between us?
In this California king bed
We’re ten thousand miles apart
I’ve been California wishing on these stars
For your heart, for me
My California king
Just when I felt like giving up on us
You turned around and gave me one last touch
That made everything feel better
And even then, my eyes got wetter
So confused, wanna ask you if you love me
But I don’t wanna seem so weak
Maybe I’ve been California dreaming
Hey, hey, hey, hey
In this California king bed
We’re ten thousand miles apart
Been California wishing on these stars
For your heart, for me
My California king
My California king
In this California king bed
We’re ten thousand miles apart
I’ve been California wishing on these stars
For your heart, for me
My California king
Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty on February 20, 1988, is a Barbadian singer, songwriter, actress, and businesswoman. She gained fame with her debut album “Music of the Sun” (2005) and her follow-up, “A Girl Like Me” (2006), both of which featured Caribbean-inspired music and reached the top 10 on the US Billboard 200 chart. Rihanna’s third studio album, “Good Girl Gone Bad” (2007), propelled her to international stardom with hits like “Umbrella,” “Take a Bow,” and “Disturbia.”
Throughout her career, Rihanna has released multiple chart-topping albums and singles, earning numerous awards, including nine Grammy Awards. Some of her other well-known albums are “Rated R” (2009), “Loud” (2010), “Talk That Talk” (2011), “Unapologetic” (2012), and “Anti” (2016).
In addition to her music career, Rihanna has ventured into acting, with roles in films such as “Battleship” (2012), “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” (2017), and “Ocean’s 8” (2018). She has also built a successful business empire, launching her own beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, in 2017, and her fashion brand, Fenty, under the luxury fashion group LVMH in 2019. She has been recognized for her philanthropic work and activism, particularly in the areas of education and healthcare.
