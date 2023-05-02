Besharam Rang Lyrics

Song: Besharam Rang Movie: Pathaan Singer: Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal & Shekhar Lyrics: Kumaar, Vishal Dadlani Music: Vishal & Shekhar Starring: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone Label: YRF

En Esta Noche

La Vida Es Completa

En Este Segundo

La Vida Es Muy Rica

En Esta Noche

La Vida Es Completa

En Este Segundo

La Vida Es Muy Rica

Humein Toh Loot Liya Milke

Ishq Walon Ne

Bahut Hi Tang Kiya Ab Tak

Inn Khayalon Ne

Nasha Chadha Jo Shareefi Ka

Utaar Phenka Hai

Besharam Rang Kahan Dekha

Duniya Walon Ne

Humein Toh Loot Liya Milke

Ishq Walon Ne

Bahut Hi Tang Kiya Ab Tak

Inn Khayalon Ne

Nasha Chadha Jo Shareefi Ka

Utaar Phenka Hai

Besharam Rang Kahan Dekha

Duniya Walon Ne

Mujhmein Nayi Baat Hai

Nayi Aadaton Ke Saath Hai

Mujhmein Nayi Baat Hai

Nayi Aadaton Ke Saath Hai

Hai Jo Sahi

Woh Karda Nahi

Galat Hone Ki

Yahi Toh Shuruaat Hai

En Esta Noche

La Vida Es Completa

En Este Segundo

La Vida Es Muy Rica

Nasha Chadha Jo Shareefi Ka

Utaar Phenka Hai

Besharam Rang Kahan Dekha

Duniya Walon Ne

Humein Toh Loot Liya Milke

Ishq Walon Ne

Bahut Hi Tang Kiya Ab Tak

Inn Khayalon Ne

En Esta Noche

La Vida

Ishq Walon Ne

Es Completa

Humein Toh Loot Liya Milke

Ishq Walon Ne

En Esta Noche

La Vida

Ishq Walon Ne

Es Completa

“Besharam Rang” is a song from the upcoming Indian action-thriller film “Pathaan,” directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. As of my knowledge cutoff date in September 2021, the film is slated for release in 2022.

Since the movie “Pathaan” has not been released yet and the song “Besharam Rang” was not available before my knowledge cutoff date, I cannot provide specific information about the song. However, you can expect the song to be released along with the movie, which may feature the voices of popular playback singers and potentially be composed by a renowned music director. Please stay tuned for updates and announcements related to the film and its soundtrack.

