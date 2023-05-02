Besharam Rang Lyrics
|Song:
|Besharam Rang
|Movie:
|Pathaan
|Singer:
|Shilpa Rao, Caralisa Monteiro, Vishal & Shekhar
|Lyrics:
|Kumaar, Vishal Dadlani
|Music:
|Vishal & Shekhar
|Starring:
|Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone
|Label:
|YRF
En Esta Noche
La Vida Es Completa
En Este Segundo
La Vida Es Muy Rica
En Esta Noche
La Vida Es Completa
En Este Segundo
La Vida Es Muy Rica
Humein Toh Loot Liya Milke
Ishq Walon Ne
Bahut Hi Tang Kiya Ab Tak
Inn Khayalon Ne
Nasha Chadha Jo Shareefi Ka
Utaar Phenka Hai
Besharam Rang Kahan Dekha
Duniya Walon Ne
Humein Toh Loot Liya Milke
Ishq Walon Ne
Bahut Hi Tang Kiya Ab Tak
Inn Khayalon Ne
Nasha Chadha Jo Shareefi Ka
Utaar Phenka Hai
Besharam Rang Kahan Dekha
Duniya Walon Ne
Mujhmein Nayi Baat Hai
Nayi Aadaton Ke Saath Hai
Mujhmein Nayi Baat Hai
Nayi Aadaton Ke Saath Hai
Hai Jo Sahi
Woh Karda Nahi
Galat Hone Ki
Yahi Toh Shuruaat Hai
En Esta Noche
La Vida Es Completa
En Este Segundo
La Vida Es Muy Rica
Nasha Chadha Jo Shareefi Ka
Utaar Phenka Hai
Besharam Rang Kahan Dekha
Duniya Walon Ne
Humein Toh Loot Liya Milke
Ishq Walon Ne
Bahut Hi Tang Kiya Ab Tak
Inn Khayalon Ne
En Esta Noche
La Vida
Ishq Walon Ne
Es Completa
Humein Toh Loot Liya Milke
Ishq Walon Ne
En Esta Noche
La Vida
Ishq Walon Ne
Es Completa
“Besharam Rang” is a song from the upcoming Indian action-thriller film “Pathaan,” directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra. The film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in lead roles. As of my knowledge cutoff date in September 2021, the film is slated for release in 2022.
Since the movie “Pathaan” has not been released yet and the song “Besharam Rang” was not available before my knowledge cutoff date, I cannot provide specific information about the song. However, you can expect the song to be released along with the movie, which may feature the voices of popular playback singers and potentially be composed by a renowned music director. Please stay tuned for updates and announcements related to the film and its soundtrack.
