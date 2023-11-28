Biceps Workout: Your Ultimate Guide to Bigger Arms

If you want to make your biceps bigger and stronger, you can try these exercises:

Barbell Curl: This is a basic exercise that works the biceps very well. You need to lift a bar with weights up and down with your arms¹². Cheat Curl: This exercise lets you use some body movement to lift heavier weights. This can help you grow your biceps faster². Drag Curl: This exercise is different from the normal curl because you need to pull the bar up along your body. This can work different parts of your biceps². Single-Arm Preacher Curl: This exercise makes you work one arm at a time on a special bench. This can help you fix any muscle difference between your arms². Reverse Curl: This exercise works both the biceps and another muscle in your upper arm called the brachialis². Dumbbell Curl: This is another simple exercise that you can do standing or sitting. You need to lift a weight in each hand up and down with your arms². Incline Dumbbell Curl: This exercise works the longer part of your biceps. You need to do it on a bench that is tilted backwards². Hammer Curl: This exercise works the brachialis, which is a muscle under your biceps. This exercise can make your biceps bigger overall². Zottman Curl: This exercise works the biceps, the brachialis, and another muscle in your forearm called the brachioradialis². Spider Curl: This exercise lets you move your arms more and keeps your muscles tight. You need to do it on a bench that is tilted forwards². Concentration Curl: This exercise works only the biceps and you can do it sitting or standing. You need to lift a weight in one hand and rest your elbow on your leg¹². Chin-Up: This exercise works not only the biceps but also the back and shoulders. You need to pull yourself up on a bar with your palms facing you¹².

To get better results, you need to do these exercises regularly and increase the weight or difficulty over time. You also need to do them with good form to avoid getting hurt.