Skip to content Skip to sidebar Skip to footer
Uncategorized

Calorie Calculator: Your Guide to Healthy Eating

3 days ago
Share on LinkedIn

This energy intake estimator can help you figure out how many calories you should eat each day. It considers factors like your age, sex, height, weight, and how active you are. It can also give you some basic advice on how to gain or lose weight. You can get the results in US units, metric units, or other units.

The estimator uses one of these formulas to figure out your basal metabolic rate (BMR), which is how much energy you use when you’re not doing anything:

  • Mifflin-St Jeor Equation: For men: BMR = 10W + 6.25H – 5A + 5; For women: BMR = 10W + 6.25H – 5A – 161
  • Revised Harris-Benedict Equation: For men: BMR = 13.397W + 4.799H – 5.677A + 88.362; For women: BMR = 9.247W + 3.098H – 4.330A + 447.593
  • Katch-McArdle Formula: BMR = 370 + 21.6 (1 – F)W where: W is body weight in kg, H is body height in cm, A is age, and F is body fat in percentage.

The estimator also considers how active you are to figure out how many calories you need to eat each day to keep your weight the same. Here are the different activity levels it uses:

Activity LevelDescription
SedentaryLittle or no exercise
LightExercise 1-3 times/week
ModerateExercise 4-5 times/week
ActiveDaily exercise or intense exercise 3-4 times/week
Very ActiveIntense exercise 6-7 times/week
Extra ActiveVery intense exercise daily, or physical job

The estimator also has a food energy converter that you can use to change between calories and other common food energy units. I hope this makes things clearer!.

https://groups.google.com/g/mozilla.dev.platform/c/v16jaEIFp8c/m/pPMRPJpZAgAJ
https://groups.google.com/g/mozilla.dev.platform/c/jshKV523XRs/m/bDDgkiZWAgAJ
https://groups.google.com/g/mozilla.dev.platform/c/d3FVykvDwCk/m/b4dJ0URZAgAJ
https://groups.google.com/g/mozilla.dev.platform/c/G6kS0pIvseM/m/JtFLrwBZAgAJ
https://groups.google.com/g/mozilla.dev.platform/c/itbkpdl95WM/m/taTo35tYAgAJ
https://groups.google.com/g/mozilla.dev.platform/c/EkLv3F1PgS4/m/JEXJqBlXAgAJ
https://groups.google.com/g/mozilla.dev.platform/c/_esKcorH0h0/m/PHE8j4hWAgAJ
https://groups.google.com/g/mozilla.dev.platform/c/jshKV523XRs/m/bDDgkiZWAgAJ
https://groups.google.com/g/mozilla.dev.platform/c/V5sPcf70bWM/m/-hzoRCRQAgAJ
https://groups.google.com/g/mozilla.dev.platform/c/K3YomICvflg/m/XJX6utNPAgAJ
Share on LinkedIn
Share Post
Copyright © 2023 by EPR Retail News. All rights reserved.
EPR Retail News