A macro calculator is a tool that can help you find out how much of each main nutrient (carbs, protein, and fat) you need to eat every day depending on your goal, such as losing weight, gaining weight, or staying the same weight. Main nutrients are the parts of food that give energy and other benefits to the body. Different main nutrients have different effects on the body, such as hunger, metabolism, hormones, and muscle growth. Therefore, knowing your best main nutrient ratio can help you reach your goal more easily.
There are many macro calculators online, but they may use different methods and guesses to find out your calorie and main nutrient needs. Some of the things that change these calculations are your age, gender, height, weight, activity level, and body shape. Some macro calculators also let you change your main nutrient ratio based on what you like or what kind of diet you follow, such as keto, paleo, or vegan.
Here are some examples of macro calculators that you can use:
- [Macro Calculator]: This calculator can give you a range of possible values for your main nutrient and calorie needs in normal situations. It uses the Mifflin St Jeor method to find out your basic metabolic rate (BMR), which is the amount of calories your body uses when you are not doing anything. It then multiplies your BMR by an activity number to get your total daily energy use (TDEE), which is the amount of calories you use in a day. It then changes your TDEE by a percentage based on your goal, such as weight loss or weight gain. It also lets you choose between three ready-made main nutrient ratios or make your own.
- [Macro Calculator: Count Your Macros Like a Pro!]: This calculator is made for people who follow a flexible eating or “if it fits your macros” (IIFYM) way, which means you can eat any foods you want as long as they match your main nutrient targets. It also uses the Mifflin St Jeor method to find out your BMR and TDEE, but it gives you more choices for your activity level and goal. It also gives you different main nutrient ratios for muscle gain, weight loss, and weight maintenance, based on the suggestions of nutrition experts from Bodybuilding.com.
- [Macro Calculator For Weight Loss]: This calculator is made by Forbes Health, a reliable source of health and wellness information. It also uses the Mifflin St Jeor method to find out your BMR and TDEE, but it gives you more clear explanations of each step and thing. It also gives you a range of main nutrient ratios to pick from, based on the newest scientific facts and expert advice. It also shows you how your main nutrient ratio changes your calorie intake and nutrient distribution.
- [The Best Macro Calculator for Weight Loss]: This calculator is made by Legion Athletics, a company that makes high-quality supplements and fitness products. It also uses the Mifflin St Jeor method to find out your BMR and TDEE, but it lets you enter your body fat percentage to get a more correct result. It also gives you a choice of four main nutrient ratios, based on the rules of effective weight loss and muscle gain. It also gives you a detailed guide on how to use the calculator and how to track your macros.
- [Macro Calculator – Macronutrient & IIFYM Calculator]: This calculator is a simple and easy-to-use tool that can help you find out your main nutrient mix. It uses the Harris-Benedict method to find out your BMR and TDEE, which is another common method that considers your age, gender, height, and weight. It then lets you change your calorie intake and main nutrient ratio based on your goal and preference. It also shows you how many grams of each main nutrient you need to eat per day and per meal.