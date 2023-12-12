Weight Loss Myths Busted: The Truth Behind Common Misconceptions and Mistakes

Many people are interested in weight loss, but there are also many false ideas and mistakes about it. Some of these false ideas can stop you from getting your results or even hurt your health. In this article, we will expose nine common weight loss false ideas and tell you the truth behind them.

False idea 1: You can lose weight by not eating breakfast. Truth: Not eating breakfast can make you gain weight. Breakfast is a good meal that can help you manage your hunger, make your metabolism faster, and give you energy. Research has shown that people who do not eat breakfast tend to eat more later in the day and have more chances of being overweight, having diabetes, and having heart problems12.

False idea 2: You can lose weight by eating some ‘fat-burning’ foods. Truth: There is no food that can burn fat. All foods have calories, and eating more than you use will make you gain weight. Some foods, like hot peppers, green tea, and coffee, may make your metabolism a little faster, but their effects are small and do not last long34. The best way to lose weight is to eat a healthy and balanced diet that has fewer calories than you need.

False idea 3: You can lose weight by following a low-carb or low-fat diet. Truth: The kind of diet you follow is not as important as the amount of calories you eat. Both low-carb and low-fat diets can help you lose weight, if they make you eat less calories. But, neither diet is better or easier to keep in the long run. The best diet is the one that you can follow and that gives you all the nutrients you need .

False idea 4: You can lose weight by drinking more water. Truth: Drinking water can help you stay hydrated, get rid of toxins, and avoid eating too much, but it cannot make you lose weight by itself. Water has no calories, so it cannot change your energy balance. But, drinking water before meals can help you feel full and eat less, which can help you lose weight .

False idea 5: You can lose weight by doing more cardio. Truth: Cardio is a good way to use calories, make your heart healthier, and lower your stress levels, but it is not enough to lose weight. To lose weight, you also need to do strength training, which can help you build muscle, make your metabolism faster, and shape your body. Muscle uses more calories than fat, which means that it uses more calories when you are not doing anything and when you are exercising .

False idea 6: You can lose weight by taking supplements. Truth: Most supplements for weight loss do not work, are not safe, or both. The only supplements that have some scientific proof to help them are caffeine, green tea extract, and capsaicin, which are natural things that can make your metabolism, thermogenesis, and fat oxidation a little faster. But, their effects are small and do not last long, and they can also cause side effects, like feeling nervous, not sleeping well, feeling anxious, and having stomach problems. So, you should use them carefully and not too much, and only with a healthy diet and exercise routine. You should not use or ask your doctor before using any supplements that have fake or unknown things in them, like ephedra, sibutramine, or clenbuterol, as they can have very bad and even deadly results, like heart attack, stroke, or liver damage .

False idea 7: You can lose weight by eating less and moving more. Truth: Eating less and moving more is a simple and good way to lose weight, but it is not always easy or possible. Many things can change your weight loss, like your genes, hormones, metabolism, sleep, stress, and mood. These things can change your hunger, energy, motivation, and actions, and make it harder to keep your plan. To lose weight well, you need to deal with these things and find a balance that works for you .

Reports: