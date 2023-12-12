How Testosterone Affects Your Health and Well-Being

Testosterone is a hormone that does many important things in the body, especially for men. Some of the good things of testosterone are:

It helps to make and keep male sex features, like the penis, testes, voice, and hair.

It helps to grow and keep muscle and strength.

It helps to make bones strong and healthy.

It helps to control sex drive and sperm making.

It helps to make mood, energy, and memory better.

Testosterone levels can change depending on age, health, and other things. Normal testosterone levels are usually between 300 and 1,000 ng/dL for men and between 15 and 70 ng/dL for women. If you have low testosterone levels, you may have problems like low sex drive, erection problems, tiredness, sadness, loss of muscle and bone, and more body fat. If you have high testosterone levels, you may have problems like pimples, hair loss, anger, annoyance, and bigger prostate. You can check your testosterone levels with a blood test and talk to your doctor if you have any worries or questions.

