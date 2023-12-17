Making weight loss plans is a key step to get a healthy and lasting weight loss. There are different ways and tips to make good and practical plans, but one of the most common and helpful ones is the SMART method. SMART means:

https://groups.google.com/a/chromium.org/g/chromium-reviews/c/DPo5cdEDkYA/m/lhPnWhtQAwAJ

https://groups.google.com/a/chromium.org/g/chromium-reviews/c/Iz7zLwSW2HA/m/PlH4AKBPAwAJ

https://groups.google.com/a/chromium.org/g/chromium-reviews/c/153Nz9zeCP4/m/lxlPMzhPAwAJ

https://groups.google.com/a/chromium.org/g/chromium-reviews/c/VAsvy8wWLus/m/PQNV2BpOAwAJ

S pecific: Your plan should be sharp and clear, not fuzzy or broad. For example, instead of saying “I want to lose weight”, you could say “I want to lose 10 kilograms”.

pecific: Your plan should be sharp and clear, not fuzzy or broad. For example, instead of saying “I want to lose weight”, you could say “I want to lose 10 kilograms”. M easurable: Your plan should be countable and trackable, so you can check your progress and see your results. For example, you could use a scale, a tape measure, a fitness tracker, or a journal to measure your weight, body fat percentage, waist size, steps, calories, etc.

easurable: Your plan should be countable and trackable, so you can check your progress and see your results. For example, you could use a scale, a tape measure, a fitness tracker, or a journal to measure your weight, body fat percentage, waist size, steps, calories, etc. A chievable: Your plan should be hard but doable, not impossible or too easy. For example, you could think about your current weight, health condition, lifestyle, resources, and motivation when making your plan. A good rate of weight loss is about 0.5 to 1 kilogram per week.

chievable: Your plan should be hard but doable, not impossible or too easy. For example, you could think about your current weight, health condition, lifestyle, resources, and motivation when making your plan. A good rate of weight loss is about 0.5 to 1 kilogram per week. R elevant: Your plan should be valuable and important to you, not to someone else or for the wrong reasons. For example, you could think about why you want to lose weight, how it will help your health, well-being, and happiness, and what are the possible problems and solutions.

elevant: Your plan should be valuable and important to you, not to someone else or for the wrong reasons. For example, you could think about why you want to lose weight, how it will help your health, well-being, and happiness, and what are the possible problems and solutions. Time-bound: Your plan should have a specific date or time limit, not be endless or vague. For example, you could make a short-term plan (such as losing 2 kilograms in a month), a medium-term plan (such as losing 5 kilograms in 3 months), and a long-term plan (such as losing 10 kilograms in 6 months).

Using the SMART method can help you make weight loss plans that are clear, realistic, inspiring, and achievable. You can also change your plans as you go along, depending on your progress and feedback. Remember to celebrate your wins and reward yourself for reaching your goals.

Reports: