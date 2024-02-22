Fitness Instructor: A Career Guide for Aspiring Trainers

A fitness instructor is someone who helps and teaches people to do different kinds of physical activities and exercises. A fitness instructor can work in different places, such as gyms, fitness centers, schools, parks, or online websites. A fitness instructor can also focus on different kinds of fitness, such as aerobics, yoga, pilates, strength training, or martial arts.

A fitness instructor’s main jobs are to:

Make and plan fitness programs and routines that fit the goals, needs, and skills of the clients or students.

Show and teach the right and safe ways to do the exercises and use the equipment.

Inspire and support the clients or students to reach their fitness goals and make their health and wellness better.

Watch and check the progress and performance of the clients or students, and give feedback and advice.

Make sure the safety and cleanliness of the fitness place and equipment.

Stay updated with the newest things and changes in fitness and health.

A fitness instructor’s skills and qualifications are:

A high school diploma or the same, and a certification from a trusted fitness group, such as the American Council on Exercise (ACE), the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), or the International Sports Sciences Association (ISSA).

A deep knowledge of human anatomy, physiology, nutrition, and exercise science.

A love for fitness and health, and a positive and lively attitude.

Great communication, interpersonal, and leadership skills.

The skill to change to different situations, personalities, and fitness levels.

The skill to work alone or with a team.

The skill to deal with stress, pressure, and emergencies.

A fitness instructor’s salary and outlook are:

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the middle yearly pay for fitness trainers and instructors was $40,510 in May 2020¹.

The BLS also said that the number of fitness trainers and instructors will grow by 15% from 2019 to 2029, much faster than the average for all jobs¹.

The need for fitness instructors will be caused by the more awareness and interest in fitness and health among the people, especially the older baby boomers¹.

The chances for fitness instructors will also depend on the place, type, and size of the fitness place, as well as the level of education, experience, and focus of the instructor¹.

