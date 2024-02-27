Turmeric Root: A Spice with Surprising Health Benefits

Turmeric root is a yellow-orange, long, and smelly part that grows sideways under the soil. It has a rough and scaly skin, and a bright orange or yellow inside. Turmeric root can be used fresh, dried, or powdered. Fresh turmeric root has a more strong flavor and color than dried or powdered turmeric.

Turmeric root is rich in curcumin, a part that has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties. Curcumin can change various parts and processes in the cells that are involved in inflammation, oxidative stress, infection, and cancer. Curcumin can also go through the blood-brain barrier and protect the brain from brain cell death and brain inflammation.

Turmeric root can help stop and treat various health problems, such as:

Arthritis: Turmeric root can make the pain, swelling, and stiffness of the joints less, and make the movement and function of the affected areas better¹².

Diabetes: Turmeric root can make the blood sugar levels lower, make the insulin use better, and stop the problems of diabetes, such as nerve damage, kidney damage, and eye damage.

Cancer: Turmeric root can stop the growth, spread, and survival of cancer cells, and make the effects and safety of chemotherapy and radiation better .

Alzheimer’s disease: Turmeric root can stop the making of amyloid plaques and tau tangles, which are the signs of Alzheimer’s disease. Turmeric root can also make the thinking and memory functions better, and make the sadness and worry of the patients less .

Digestive problems: Turmeric root can make the making of bile and digestive enzymes more, and make the digestion and taking in of food better. Turmeric root can also protect the stomach and intestines from sores, inflammation, and infections .

Turmeric root can be eaten in various ways, such as:

Adding fresh, dried, or powdered turmeric root to soups, curries, rice, tea, or milk.

Taking turmeric root pills, such as capsules, tablets, or extracts, which have more amounts of curcumin.

Putting turmeric root paste or oil to the skin, wounds, or affected areas, for healing and relief on the skin.

Turmeric root is usually safe and easy to take, but some people may have allergic reactions, stomach problems, or bleeding problems. Turmeric root may also affect some medicines, such as blood thinners, diabetes drugs, or antacids. So, it is good to talk to a doctor before taking turmeric root, especially in high amounts or for a long time.

Reports: