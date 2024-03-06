Almonds Nutrition: The Nuts that Provide Healthy Fats, Protein, Fiber, and Antioxidants

One ounce (28 grams) of almonds gives you 164 calories, 14.2 grams of fat, 6.1 grams of carbs, and 6 grams of protein. Most of the fat is monounsaturated, which can lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and make your heart healthier. Almonds also have no cholesterol and very little sodium.

Almonds are a good source of vitamin E, a vitamin that dissolves in fat and acts as an antioxidant to protect cells from oxidative damage and helps the immune system to work. One ounce of almonds gives you 7.3 milligrams of vitamin E, which is 37% of the daily need for adults.

Almonds are also high in minerals, like magnesium, manganese, phosphorus, copper, and zinc. Magnesium is important for muscles and nerves to work, controlling blood sugar, and controlling blood pressure. One ounce of almonds gives you 76.7 milligrams of magnesium, which is 19% of the daily need for adults.

Manganese is involved in many enzyme reactions, like metabolism, making bones, and defending against antioxidants. One ounce of almonds gives you 0.6 milligrams of manganese, which is 27% of the daily need for adults.

Phosphorus is a mineral that’s important for healthy bones, making energy, and making DNA. One ounce of almonds gives you 136 milligrams of phosphorus, which is 11% of the daily need for adults.

Copper is important for absorbing iron, making red blood cells, and nerves to work. One ounce of almonds gives you 0.3 milligrams of copper, which is 14% of the daily need for adults.

Zinc is a mineral that’s important for healing wounds, growing, and the immune system to work. One ounce of almonds gives you 0.9 milligrams of zinc, which is 8% of the daily need for adults.

Almonds also have other good things in them, like fiber, phytosterols, and phytochemicals. Fiber can help your digestion, lower your blood sugar levels, and make you feel full. One ounce of almonds gives you 3.5 grams of fiber, which is 14% of the daily need for adults.

Phytosterols are things in plants that can lower LDL cholesterol and lower the risk of heart disease. One ounce of almonds gives you 35.9 milligrams of phytosterols.

Phytochemicals are things in plants that can act as antioxidants, fight inflammation, and fight cancer. Some of the phytochemicals in almonds are flavonoids, phenolic acids, and resveratrol.

Most people can eat almonds safely, but some people might be allergic or have stomach problems. People who are allergic to latex or tree nuts might also be allergic to almonds, because they have some of the same proteins. Almonds might also give some people gas, bloating, or diarrhea, especially if they eat a lot or eat them when they’re not ripe.

Almonds are a tasty and healthy snack that you can eat raw, roasted, or in different dishes. Almonds can help your health in many ways, like lowering cholesterol, helping blood sugar, and helping bones. But don’t eat too many, because that can make you gain weight or cause other problems. A good amount of almonds to eat is about one to three ounces a day, depending on what you need and like.

Reports: