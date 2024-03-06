Broccoli Nutrition: The Cruciferous Vegetable that Detoxifies, Protects, and Nourishes Your Body

Broccoli is a type of vegetable that’s full of fiber, vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate. It also has other nutrients and antioxidants that might have different health benefits. Here’s a simple explanation of broccoli nutrition:

One cup (91 grams) of raw broccoli gives you 31 calories, 2.5 grams of protein, 6 grams of carbs, and 0.3 grams of fat. Most of the carbs are from fiber (2.4 grams), which can help your digestion, lower your cholesterol, and make you feel full. Broccoli has no cholesterol and very little sodium.

Broccoli is an excellent source of vitamin C, a vitamin that dissolves in water and acts as an antioxidant to support your immune system, helps your body take in iron, and helps wounds heal. One cup of raw broccoli gives you 81 milligrams of vitamin C, which is 91% of the daily need for adults.

Broccoli is also an excellent source of vitamin K, a vitamin that dissolves in fat and is important for blood clotting and bone health. One cup of raw broccoli gives you 93 micrograms of vitamin K, which is 116% of the daily need for adults. If you don’t get enough vitamin K, you can get bleeding disorders and osteoporosis.

Broccoli is a good source of folate, a vitamin that dissolves in water and is needed for making DNA, dividing cells, and fetal development. One cup of raw broccoli gives you 57 micrograms of folate, which is 14% of the daily need for adults. If you don’t get enough folate, you can get anemia, birth defects, and elevated homocysteine levels.

Broccoli also has other vitamins and minerals in smaller amounts, like vitamin A, vitamin B6, calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, zinc, and manganese. These nutrients are involved in different functions in the body, like vision, metabolism, immunity, nerve transmission, muscle contraction, and fluid balance.

Broccoli also has phytochemicals, which are things in plants that can act as antioxidants, fight inflammation, and fight cancer. Some of the phytochemicals in broccoli are glucosinolates, sulforaphane, indole-3-carbinol, and kaempferol. These things can change the activity of enzymes, hormones, and genes that are related to cancer development and progression.

Most people can eat broccoli safely, but some people might be allergic or have stomach problems. People who are allergic to latex or other cruciferous vegetables might also be allergic to broccoli, because they have some of the same proteins. Broccoli might also give some people gas, bloating, or diarrhea, especially if they eat a lot or eat it when it’s not ripe.

Broccoli is a nutritious and versatile vegetable that you can eat raw, cooked, or in different dishes. Broccoli can help your health in many ways, like boosting your immune system, making your bones healthier, and preventing cancer. But don’t eat too much, because that can cause side effects. A good amount of broccoli to eat is about one to three cups a day, depending on what you need and like.

