Nutrition and Wellness: The Connection between What You Eat and How You Feel, and How to Improve Both

Vitamin water comes in three types: regular, 10, and zero. Each type has different flavors and nutrient profiles, but they all have water and crystalline fructose (a kind of sugar) as the main ingredients. The regular and 10 types also contain erythritol, a sugar alcohol that adds sweetness without calories.

According to the nutrition facts label, one bottle (20 fl oz) of regular vitamin water gives you 100 calories, 27 grams of sugar, and 100% of the daily need for vitamin C, vitamin B6, and vitamin B12. It also gives you 25% of the daily need for vitamin A and 10% of the daily need for calcium, magnesium, zinc, and manganese. But, these values are based on a serving size of 8 fl oz, which means that one bottle actually contains 2.5 servings. So, drinking one bottle of regular vitamin water would give you 250 calories, 67.5 grams of sugar, and more than the daily need for some vitamins.

The 10 type of vitamin water has only 10 calories and 3 grams of sugar per serving, thanks to the addition of erythritol. But, it still contains 25 grams of sugar per bottle, which is more than the recommended limit of 24 grams for women and 36 grams for men per day. The 10 type also has lower amounts of vitamins and minerals than the regular type, ranging from 10% to 50% of the daily need per serving.

The zero type of vitamin water has no calories and no sugar, as it is sweetened with stevia, a natural plant extract. It also has higher amounts of vitamins and minerals than the 10 type, ranging from 50% to 150% of the daily need per serving. However, some flavors of the zero type contain caffeine, which may have negative effects on some people, such as insomnia, anxiety, or dehydration.

Vitamin water might seem like a healthy and refreshing drink, but it is actually more like soda than water. It contains a lot of sugar, which can lead to weight gain, diabetes, and tooth decay. It also contains synthetic vitamins and minerals, which might not have the same benefits as natural ones from food sources. Moreover, some of the vitamins and minerals in vitamin water might exceed the safe upper limits, which can cause side effects, such as nausea, diarrhea, or kidney stones.

So, vitamin water is not a good choice for hydration or nutrition. It is better to drink plain water or unsweetened tea, and get vitamins and minerals from a balanced and varied diet. If you want to add some flavor to your water, you can squeeze some lemon juice, infuse some fruit slices, or brew some herbal tea. These are natural and healthy ways to quench your thirst and nourish your body.

