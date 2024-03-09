Tomato Nutrition: A Comprehensive Guide to this Versatile Vegetable

Tomatoes, also known as Solanum lycopersicum, are a fruit from the nightshade family that originally come from South America. They are usually eaten and cooked like a vegetable and are a big source of the antioxidant lycopene.

A 100-gram portion of tomato gives about 18 calories. It has 0.9 grams of protein, 3.9 grams of carbohydrates, and 0.2 grams of fat. The carbohydrates are mostly simple sugars and fiber.

Tomatoes are a great source of many vitamins and minerals. They have a lot of vitamin C, potassium, folate, and vitamin K. A small (100-gram) raw tomato gives 17 grams of vitamin C, which is 19% of the daily value recommended for adults.

One special thing about tomatoes is their high antioxidant content. They have lycopene, a strong antioxidant that is thought to have many health benefits, including lowering the risk of heart disease and cancer. Tomatoes are the main source of lycopene in the diet.

Even though tomatoes have sugar, they have a low glycemic index (GI), which means they shouldn’t cause big increases in blood sugar levels and are considered safe for people with diabetes.

But, like any food, tomatoes should be eaten in a balanced way as part of a healthy diet. While they have many health benefits, they also have natural sugars. Eating too many could lead to gaining weight over time.

In conclusion, tomatoes are a nutritious and tasty food that gives many health benefits. They are a concentrated source of healthy nutrients, fiber, and a variety of vitamins and minerals.

Reports: