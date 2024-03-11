Almonds Nutrition: A Comprehensive Guide to this Superfood

Almonds, also known as Prunus dulcis, are the edible seeds of the almond tree. They originally come from the Middle East, but now the United States is the biggest producer.

A 1-ounce (28.35 g) portion of almonds gives 164 calories. It has 14.2g of total fat, 1.1g of saturated fat, 3.5g of polyunsaturated fat, 8.9g of monounsaturated fat, 6g of total carbohydrate, 3.5g of dietary fiber, 1g of sugar, and 6g of protein. It also has 76.5mg of magnesium, 76.3mg of calcium, 1.1mg of iron, and 208mg of potassium.

Almonds are high in healthy monounsaturated fats, fiber, protein, and many important nutrients. They are a good source of plant-based protein, having small amounts of all the essential and non-essential amino acids. An ounce of almonds has 6 grams of protein.

An ounce of almonds has 37% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin E, 8% of the daily recommended amount of calcium, and 6% of the daily recommended amount of iron. Vitamin E has antioxidant properties and supports immune function. Calcium is important for keeping the structure of teeth and bones. Iron helps in making certain hormones and getting oxygen to muscles.

Almonds are a rich source of manganese and magnesium. Manganese is important in carbohydrates, amino acids, and cholesterol metabolism. Magnesium is involved in over 300 metabolic pathways, including making energy, making protein, cell signaling, and structural functions like making bone.

Even though almonds have a lot of calories and fat, they can be part of a healthy diet when eaten in a balanced way. They are flexible and can be used in many different dishes, from salads to almond butter, almond milk, or ground to make almond meal.

In conclusion, almonds are a nutritious and tasty food that gives many health benefits. They are a concentrated source of healthy nutrients, fiber, and a variety of vitamins and minerals.

