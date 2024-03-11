Green Beans: A Healthy Boost of Vitamins C, K, and A

Green beans, also known as snap beans or string beans, are a common food in many homes across the United States. They are a cheap, flexible, easy-to-find source of healthy carbohydrates, protein, fiber, and micronutrients.

A 100-gram portion of green beans gives about 31 calories. It has 1.8 grams of protein, 7 grams of carbohydrates, and 0.2 grams of fat. The carbohydrates are mostly simple sugars and fiber.

Green beans are a great source of many vitamins and minerals. They have a lot of vitamin C, vitamin K, and vitamin A. A serving of raw green beans gives 16% of your total recommended daily intake of vitamin C and 5% of your daily intake of vitamin A. Green beans are a good source of the B vitamins folate, riboflavin, and thiamin, as well as the minerals copper and magnesium.

One special thing about green beans is their high antioxidant content. They have substances known as polyphenols, which are thought to have many health benefits. These antioxidants are believed to help keep memory and prevent cognitive decline.

Even though green beans have sugar, they have a low glycemic index (GI), which means they shouldn’t cause big increases in blood sugar levels and are considered safe for people with diabetes.

But, like any food, green beans should be eaten in a balanced way as part of a healthy diet. While they have many health benefits, they also have natural sugars. Eating too many could lead to gaining weight over time.

In conclusion, green beans are a nutritious and tasty food that gives many health benefits. They are a concentrated source of healthy nutrients, fiber, and a variety of vitamins and minerals.

Reports: