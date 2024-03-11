Rice: A Healthful Staple with Essential Nutrients and Benefits

Rice, also known as Oryza sativa, is one of the oldest grains in the world and a main food for more than half of the world’s people. It is mostly made up of carbohydrates, which give energy to the body, but can increase blood sugar.

A 100-gram portion of white, short-grain, cooked rice gives about 130 calories. It has 2.36 grams of protein, 28.7 grams of carbohydrates, and 0.19 grams of fat. The carbohydrates are mostly starches and sugars, with fiber being a small part.

Rice is a source of protein and has many vitamins, like thiamin and niacin, and minerals, like zinc and phosphorus. Some nutrients, including vitamin E, magnesium, potassium, and manganese, are lost during milling and polishing—the process that turns brown rice into white or polished rice.

Different types of rice have different amounts of amylose and amylopectin, which changes the texture of the rice. High-amylose rice, like Basmati, doesn’t stick together after cooking, while low-amylose rice, like sticky rice, is sticky after cooking. These substances also change how easily the body can digest the rice.

Brown rice has more dietary fiber than white rice — 1.6 g per 100 g. During the processing of white rice, the grain loses the bran, or seed coat, which has most of the fiber. The bran has mainly insoluble fibers, such as hemicellulose, and almost no soluble fiber.

Even though rice has sugar, it has a low to medium glycemic index (GI), which means it shouldn’t cause big increases in blood sugar levels and is considered safe for people with diabetes.

But, like any food, rice should be eaten in a balanced way as part of a healthy diet. While it has many health benefits, it also has natural sugars. Eating too much could lead to gaining weight over time.

In conclusion, rice is a nutritious and flexible food that gives many nutritional benefits. Whether you like it as a side dish, main course, or dessert, rice can be a tasty part of your meals.

Reports: