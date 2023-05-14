Taylor Swift Anti‐Hero Song Lyrics

Anti-Hero Lyrics

Song: Anti-Hero Singer: Taylor Swift Lyrics: Jack Michael Antonoff / Taylor Alison Swift

I have this thing where I get older but just never wiser

Midnights become my afternoons

When my depression works the graveyard shift

All of the people I’ve ghosted stand there in the room

I should not be left to my own devices

They come with prices and vices

I end up in crisis (tale as old as time)

I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day I’ll watch as you’re leaving

‘Cause you got tired of my scheming

(For the last time)

It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me

At tea time, everybody agrees

I’ll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby

And I’m a monster on the hill

Too big to hang out, slowly lurching toward your favorite city

Pierced through the heart, but never killed

Did you hear my covert narcissism I disguise as altruism

Like some kind of congressman? (Tale as old as time)

I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day I’ll watch as you’re leaving

And life will lose all its meaning

(For the last time)

It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me (I’m the problem, it’s me)

At tea time, everybody agrees

I’ll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

I have this dream my daughter in-law kills me for the money

She thinks I left them in the will

The family gathers ’round and reads it and then someone screams out

“She’s laughing up at us from hell”

It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me

It’s me, hi, I’m the problem, it’s me

It’s me, hi, everybody agrees, everybody agrees

It’s me, hi (hi), I’m the problem, it’s me (I’m the problem, it’s me)

At tea (tea) time (time), everybody agrees (everybody agrees)

I’ll stare directly at the sun but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

Taylor Swift is an American singer-songwriter, known for her narrative songwriting that often draws inspiration from her personal life. She is one of the world’s leading contemporary recording artists and has received numerous awards, including 11 Grammy Awards.

Born on December 13, 1989, in Reading, Pennsylvania, Swift moved to Nashville, Tennessee at the age of 14 to pursue a career in country music. She signed with the Big Machine Records label and became the youngest artist ever signed by Sony/ATV Music Publishing House.

Swift’s 2006 self-titled debut album was a success, establishing her as a country music star with hits such as “Love Story” and “You Belong With Me”. However, her third album, “Speak Now” (2010), marked a departure from her earlier country sound and incorporated more pop elements.

With her fifth album, “1989” (2014), she moved fully into pop music. The album included three Billboard Hot 100 number one singles: “Shake It Off,” “Blank Space,” and “Bad Blood.” Her subsequent albums, such as “Reputation” (2017), “Lover” (2019), “Folklore” and “Evermore” (both 2020), have continued to enjoy commercial and critical success.

Swift is also known for her charity work in philanthropy, disaster relief efforts, and arts education. She advocates for artists’ rights and has been outspoken on issues such as LGBT rights and political activism.

As per my knowledge cutoff in September 2021, Taylor Swift remains an influential figure in the music industry. For more recent information, please consult the latest sources.

