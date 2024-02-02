Low Sugar Symptoms: A Guide for People with Diabetes

When the amount of sugar in your blood is too low, you have a problem called hypoglycemia. This can make you feel bad in many ways.

Different people may have different signs of low blood sugar. How bad you feel depends on how low your blood sugar is. Some signs that are common are:

Feeling hungry, sick, or having pain in your belly

Feeling wet, shaky, or scared

Having skin that is white, feeling pins and needles, or losing feeling in your mouth, tongue, or face

Having pain in your head, feeling dizzy, or feeling like you are going to faint

Feeling tired, weak, or sleepy

Feeling angry, worried, or mixed up

Having trouble thinking, talking, or remembering things

Having problems seeing clearly, seeing two things, or seeing a dark circle

Having your heart beat fast or not regularly, feeling your heart pound, or having pain in your chest

Having fits, passing out, or not waking up

Low blood sugar signs can come on quickly and without any warning. They can also get worse if you do not do something about them. Some things that can cause or make low blood sugar worse are:

Taking too much medicine for diabetes

Not eating enough food or eating too late

Not eating enough bread, rice, or other foods that have sugar

Doing more exercise than usual or not changing how much you eat or take medicine when you exercise

Drinking alcohol or using drugs

Being sick, having an infection, or feeling stressed

Having a problem with your hormones or how your body works

If you have any signs of low blood sugar, you should check how much sugar is in your blood with a device or a strip. If it is lower than 70 mg/dL, you should eat or drink something that has sugar right away, like glucose pills, juice, candy, or regular soda. You should also check your blood sugar again after 15 minutes and eat or drink more sugar if you need to. If you still feel bad or worse, you should get help from a doctor as soon as you can.

Reports: