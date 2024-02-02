Low Sugar Symptoms: A Guide for People with Diabetes

When the amount of sugar in your blood is too low, you have a problem called hypoglycemia. This can make you feel bad in many ways.
Different people may have different signs of low blood sugar. How bad you feel depends on how low your blood sugar is. Some signs that are common are:
- Feeling hungry, sick, or having pain in your belly
- Feeling wet, shaky, or scared
- Having skin that is white, feeling pins and needles, or losing feeling in your mouth, tongue, or face
- Having pain in your head, feeling dizzy, or feeling like you are going to faint
- Feeling tired, weak, or sleepy
- Feeling angry, worried, or mixed up
- Having trouble thinking, talking, or remembering things
- Having problems seeing clearly, seeing two things, or seeing a dark circle
- Having your heart beat fast or not regularly, feeling your heart pound, or having pain in your chest
- Having fits, passing out, or not waking up
Low blood sugar signs can come on quickly and without any warning. They can also get worse if you do not do something about them. Some things that can cause or make low blood sugar worse are:
- Taking too much medicine for diabetes
- Not eating enough food or eating too late
- Not eating enough bread, rice, or other foods that have sugar
- Doing more exercise than usual or not changing how much you eat or take medicine when you exercise
- Drinking alcohol or using drugs
- Being sick, having an infection, or feeling stressed
- Having a problem with your hormones or how your body works
If you have any signs of low blood sugar, you should check how much sugar is in your blood with a device or a strip. If it is lower than 70 mg/dL, you should eat or drink something that has sugar right away, like glucose pills, juice, candy, or regular soda. You should also check your blood sugar again after 15 minutes and eat or drink more sugar if you need to. If you still feel bad or worse, you should get help from a doctor as soon as you can.
