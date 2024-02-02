The Best Easy Sugar Cookie Recipe for Cut-Outs and Decorating

These sugar cookies are easy to make and taste great. You can also decorate them with icing and sprinkles. You don’t need to put the dough in the fridge, which makes it faster and easier. To make these sugar cookies, you will need:

– 3/4 cup (170 g) of soft butter

– 1 cup (200 g) of white sugar

– 1 big egg

– 1 teaspoon of vanilla flavor

– 1/4 teaspoon of almond flavor (if you want)

– 2 1/4 cups (280 g) of plain flour

– 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder

– 1/4 teaspoon of salt

Do these steps to make the dough and bake the cookies:

– Turn on the oven to 350°F (177°C) and put two sheets of paper on two baking trays.

– In a big bowl, mix butter and sugar until they are smooth and fluffy, for about 3 minutes.

– Add egg, vanilla, and almond flavor (if you want) and mix well.

– In a medium bowl, stir flour, baking powder, and salt.

– Slowly add the flour mix to the butter mix and stir until you have a soft dough.

– On a surface with a little flour, roll the dough to 1/4 inch (6 mm) thick.

– Use cookie cutters to make shapes and put them on the baking trays, with some space between them.

– Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or until the sides are slightly brown.

– Let the cookies cool on the baking trays for 5 minutes, then move them to a wire rack to cool more.

If you want to decorate the cookies, you can make a simple sugar cookie icing by mixing 2 cups (240 g) of powdered sugar, 2 tablespoons of water, and 1 tablespoon of light corn syrup until smooth. You can also add food coloring if you like. Put the icing over the cookies and add your favorite toppings.

