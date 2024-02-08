Vegetables: A Nutrient-Dense and Versatile Food Group

Vegetables are parts of plants that we can eat and are good for our health. They have many things that our body needs, like vitamins, minerals, fiber, antioxidants, and phytochemicals. Eating vegetables can help us in many ways, such as:

Lowering the chance of getting sick with heart disease, diabetes, or some cancers¹.

Helping our stomach and intestines work better by giving them more bulk and making us poop easier².

Making our immune system stronger and fighting germs by making more antibodies and white blood cells³.

Keeping our eyes healthy and seeing well by giving us carotenoids like beta-carotene, lutein, and zeaxanthin that protect the back and front of our eyes from damage⁴.

Making our skin healthy and beautiful by giving us antioxidants, vitamin C, and water that moisturize and feed our skin and stop wrinkles and aging signs.

There are many kinds of vegetables that we can group into different types based on where they come from, how they look, what color they are, how they taste, or how we use them. Some of the common types of vegetables are:

Root vegetables: These are vegetables that grow under the ground and have thick roots that keep nutrients and water. Some root vegetables are carrots, beets, turnips, radishes, potatoes, sweet potatoes, and yams.

Leafy greens: These are vegetables that have leaves that we can eat and are usually green and have a lot of water. Some leafy greens are lettuce, spinach, kale, cabbage, broccoli, and collard greens.

Cruciferous vegetables: These are vegetables that are part of the Brassica family and have a special smell and taste. They are also good for stopping cancer and changing hormone levels. Some cruciferous vegetables are cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, bok choy, arugula, and watercress.

Edible fruits: These are vegetables that are really fruits because they have seeds inside them, but we use them as vegetables in cooking. They are usually sweet, juicy, and colorful. Some edible fruits are tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, eggplants, zucchini, and squash.

Allium vegetables: These are vegetables that are part of the Allium group and have a strong smell and taste. They are also good for killing bacteria, viruses, and inflammation. Some allium vegetables are onions, garlic, leeks, scallions, and chives.

Legumes: These are vegetables that are part of the Fabaceae family and have seeds inside pods. They are also full of protein, fiber, and iron. Some legumes are beans, peas, lentils, soybeans, and peanuts.

Vegetables can be eaten raw, cooked, or processed in different ways. Some of the common ways of making vegetables are:

Boiling: This is the easiest and most common way of making vegetables. It means putting the vegetables in hot water for a few minutes until they are soft and easy to eat. Boiling can keep the nutrients and flavor of the vegetables, but it can also take out some of the vitamins and minerals into the water.

Steaming: This is a healthier and more gentle way of making vegetables. It means putting the vegetables in a basket over a pot of hot water and letting the steam cook them. Steaming can keep more of the nutrients and color of the vegetables, but it can also make them less crunchy and more plain.

Roasting: This is a more tasty and satisfying way of making vegetables. It means covering the vegetables with oil and spices and baking them in an oven until they are brown and sweet. Roasting can make the taste and texture of the vegetables better, but it can also take away some of the water and vitamin content.

Stir-frying: This is a fast and easy way of making vegetables. It means heating oil in a pan or pot

