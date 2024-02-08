Skip to content Skip to sidebar Skip to footer
Uncategorized

How to Make a Healthy and Delicious Vegetable Soup

6 hours ago
Share on LinkedIn

You will need:

  • 1 spoon of oil
  • 1 onion, cut into small pieces
  • 2 cloves of garlic, crushed
  • 2 cups of different vegetables, cut into small pieces (like carrots, beans, corn, peas, and so on)
  • 4 cups of vegetable soup or water
  • Salt, pepper, and herbs as you like

How to do it:

  • Put oil in a big pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring sometimes, until soft and yellow.
  • Add different vegetables and vegetable soup or water. Make it boil, then lower the heat and cook for about 15 minutes, or until the vegetables are soft.
  • Add salt, pepper, and herbs as you like. Have your vegetable soup hot or warm.

This recipe makes about 4 servings and has about 200 words. You can also add some noodles, rice, or bread to make it more tasty. Vegetable soup is a good way to use any extra or seasonal vegetables you have. It is also good for your health, as it gives you vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. Vegetable soup is a cozy food that can make you warm on a cold day.

Read Also:

sugar-defender

sugar-defender-drops-reviews

where-to-buy-sugar-defender-customer

sugar-defender-ingredients-urgent 

sugar-defender-24-com

sugar-defender-tincture-2024

sugar-defender-supplement-2024

How to Make Vegetable Soup

You will need:

  • 2 spoons of oil
  • 1 onion, cut into small pieces
  • 2 cloves of garlic, crushed
  • 2 carrots, peeled and cut into small pieces
  • 2 sticks of celery, cut into small pieces
  • 4 cups of vegetable stock
  • 2 potatoes, peeled and cut into small pieces
  • 1 bay leaf
  • Salt and pepper, as you like
  • 1 cup of green beans, cut off the ends and cut into small pieces
  • 1 cup of corn
  • 1 cup of frozen peas
  • 2 spoons of chopped parsley

How to do it:

  • Put oil in a big pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring sometimes, for about 15 minutes or until soft and yellow.
  • Add carrots, celery, stock, potatoes, bay leaf, salt, and pepper and make it boil. Lower the heat and cook, covered, for about 20 minutes or until potatoes are soft.
  • Add green beans, corn, peas, and parsley and cook, uncovered, for another 10 minutes or until green beans are soft but still crunchy.
  • Throw away the bay leaf and serve hot with bread or crackers.

Reports:

https://medium.com/@alexisrcjones/sugar-defender-scam-critical-warning-should-you-buy-d23f7277d8ff
https://medium.com/@alexisrcjones/sugar-defender-drops-reviews-proven-ingredients-or-hidden-side-effects-7c1ad57e1cd4
https://medium.com/@alexisrcjones/where-to-buy-sugar-defender-customer-complaints-fake-drop-or-real-blood-sugar-8e2503e4986e
https://medium.com/@alexisrcjones/sugar-defender-ingredients-urgent-2024-update-important-information-d6c8e2586261
https://medium.com/@alexisrcjones/sugar-defender-24-com-375be45f07ef
https://medium.com/@alexisrcjones/sugar-defender-tincture-2024-important-information-they-wont-tell-you-before-buy-094ca3586957
https://medium.com/@alexisrcjones/sugar-defender-supplement-2024-natural-ingredients-is-sugar-defender-blood-sugar-a-scam-5b55993334be
Share on LinkedIn
Share Post
Copyright © 2024 by EPR Retail News. All rights reserved.
EPR Retail News