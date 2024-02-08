How to Make a Healthy and Delicious Vegetable Soup

You will need:
- 1 spoon of oil
- 1 onion, cut into small pieces
- 2 cloves of garlic, crushed
- 2 cups of different vegetables, cut into small pieces (like carrots, beans, corn, peas, and so on)
- 4 cups of vegetable soup or water
- Salt, pepper, and herbs as you like
How to do it:
- Put oil in a big pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring sometimes, until soft and yellow.
- Add different vegetables and vegetable soup or water. Make it boil, then lower the heat and cook for about 15 minutes, or until the vegetables are soft.
- Add salt, pepper, and herbs as you like. Have your vegetable soup hot or warm.
This recipe makes about 4 servings and has about 200 words. You can also add some noodles, rice, or bread to make it more tasty. Vegetable soup is a good way to use any extra or seasonal vegetables you have. It is also good for your health, as it gives you vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. Vegetable soup is a cozy food that can make you warm on a cold day.
How to Make Vegetable Soup
You will need:
- 2 spoons of oil
- 1 onion, cut into small pieces
- 2 cloves of garlic, crushed
- 2 carrots, peeled and cut into small pieces
- 2 sticks of celery, cut into small pieces
- 4 cups of vegetable stock
- 2 potatoes, peeled and cut into small pieces
- 1 bay leaf
- Salt and pepper, as you like
- 1 cup of green beans, cut off the ends and cut into small pieces
- 1 cup of corn
- 1 cup of frozen peas
- 2 spoons of chopped parsley
How to do it:
- Put oil in a big pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring sometimes, for about 15 minutes or until soft and yellow.
- Add carrots, celery, stock, potatoes, bay leaf, salt, and pepper and make it boil. Lower the heat and cook, covered, for about 20 minutes or until potatoes are soft.
- Add green beans, corn, peas, and parsley and cook, uncovered, for another 10 minutes or until green beans are soft but still crunchy.
- Throw away the bay leaf and serve hot with bread or crackers.
