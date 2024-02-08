How to Make a Healthy and Delicious Vegetable Soup

You will need:

1 spoon of oil

1 onion, cut into small pieces

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

2 cups of different vegetables, cut into small pieces (like carrots, beans, corn, peas, and so on)

4 cups of vegetable soup or water

Salt, pepper, and herbs as you like

How to do it:

Put oil in a big pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring sometimes, until soft and yellow.

Add different vegetables and vegetable soup or water. Make it boil, then lower the heat and cook for about 15 minutes, or until the vegetables are soft.

Add salt, pepper, and herbs as you like. Have your vegetable soup hot or warm.

This recipe makes about 4 servings and has about 200 words. You can also add some noodles, rice, or bread to make it more tasty. Vegetable soup is a good way to use any extra or seasonal vegetables you have. It is also good for your health, as it gives you vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. Vegetable soup is a cozy food that can make you warm on a cold day.

Read Also:

sugar-defender

sugar-defender-drops-reviews

where-to-buy-sugar-defender-customer

sugar-defender-ingredients-urgent

sugar-defender-24-com

sugar-defender-tincture-2024

sugar-defender-supplement-2024

How to Make Vegetable Soup

You will need:

2 spoons of oil

1 onion, cut into small pieces

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

2 carrots, peeled and cut into small pieces

2 sticks of celery, cut into small pieces

4 cups of vegetable stock

2 potatoes, peeled and cut into small pieces

1 bay leaf

Salt and pepper, as you like

1 cup of green beans, cut off the ends and cut into small pieces

1 cup of corn

1 cup of frozen peas

2 spoons of chopped parsley

How to do it:

Put oil in a big pot over medium-high heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring sometimes, for about 15 minutes or until soft and yellow.

Add carrots, celery, stock, potatoes, bay leaf, salt, and pepper and make it boil. Lower the heat and cook, covered, for about 20 minutes or until potatoes are soft.

Add green beans, corn, peas, and parsley and cook, uncovered, for another 10 minutes or until green beans are soft but still crunchy.

Throw away the bay leaf and serve hot with bread or crackers.

Reports: