Yoga Workout: A 20-Minute Sequence to Tone and Sculpt Your Body

Chair yoga is a kind of yoga that changes normal yoga poses to be done while sitting on a chair. It is good for people who have less movement, hurts, or problems, as well as for those who want a soft and easy way to do yoga. Chair yoga can give many good things, such as:

Making flexibility and movement in the joints and muscles better

Making the middle, upper body, and lower body stronger

Making balance and control better

Making stress and worry less

Making mood and energy better

To do chair yoga, you will need a firm and no-arm chair that lets you sit with your feet on the floor and your knees at a right angle. You may also use some things, like blocks, straps, or pillows, to help you with some poses. You can wear nice clothing that does not stop your movement.

There are many chair yoga poses that you can try, depending on your level and reason. Here are some examples:

Seated Mountain Pose: Sit up straight with your feet on the floor and your hands on your legs. Make your back longer and relax your shoulders. Breathe well and feel the link between your body and the chair.

Seated Cat-Cow Stretch: Put your hands on your knees and breathe in. Make your back curve and look up, making your chest and shoulders open. This is the cow pose. Breathe out and make your back round and drop your head forward, making your stomach and back tight. This is the cat pose. Do this move a few times, following your breath.

Seated Forward Bend: Breathe in and bring your arms up to the sky, making your back longer. Breathe out and bend forward from your hips, bringing your hands to the floor or your legs. Let go of your head and neck and breathe well. Breathe in and lift your chest a little up, making your back longer. Breathe out and bend forward again. Do this a few times, then breathe in and come back to the sitting position.

Seated Twist: Breathe in and make your back longer. Breathe out and turn to the right, putting your left hand on the outside of your right leg and your right hand behind you. Look over your right shoulder and breathe well. Breathe in and come back to the center, then breathe out and turn to the left, changing your hands. Look over your left shoulder and breathe well. Breathe in and come back to the center.

Seated Eagle Arms: Breathe in and make your arms out to the sides. Breathe out and put your right arm over your left arm, bending your elbows and putting your palms together. If this is too hard, you can touch your shoulders with your fingers. Lift your elbows up and away from your chest, feeling a stretch in your upper back and shoulders. Breathe well and stay for a few seconds, then change sides.

These are just some of the chair yoga poses that you can do in 10 minutes or less. You can find more chair yoga poses and orders online, such as on [Yoga Journal], [YogaRenew], or [The Yoga Nomads]. Chair yoga is a great way to enjoy the good things of yoga from the comfort of your chair. Try it today and see how it makes you feel.

Reports: