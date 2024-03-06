Almond Milk Nutrition: The Pros and Cons of This Plant-Based Beverage

Green beans are mostly water (75%) and carbs (23%), with a bit of protein (1%) and fat (0.6%). A cup (100 grams) of raw green beans has 31 calories, 2.6 grams of fiber, and 3.3 grams of sugar. Green beans have lots of vitamin C, vitamin K, and folate, along with other vitamins and minerals.

Vitamin C is a strong antioxidant that helps your immune system, helps your body take in iron, and helps cells grow and fix themselves. A cup of raw green beans gives you 12.2 milligrams of vitamin C, which is 13% of the daily need for adults.

Vitamin K is a vitamin that dissolves in fat and is needed for blood clotting and healthy bones. A cup of raw green beans gives you 43 micrograms of vitamin K, which is 36% of the daily need for adults.

Folate is a vitamin that dissolves in water and is needed for making DNA, dividing cells, and developing fetuses. A cup of raw green beans gives you 33 micrograms of folate, which is 8% of the daily need for adults.

Green beans also have other good things in them, like fiber, potassium, and phytochemicals. Fiber is a kind of carb that can help your digestion, lower your blood sugar levels, and make you feel full. A cup of raw green beans gives you 10% of the daily need for fiber.

Potassium is a mineral that’s needed to balance fluids, control blood pressure, and help nerves and muscles work. A cup of raw green beans gives you 211 milligrams of potassium, which is 4% of the daily need for adults.

Phytochemicals are things in plants that can act as antioxidants, fight inflammation, and fight cancer. Some of the phytochemicals in green beans are lutein, zeaxanthin, and quercetin.

Most people can eat green beans safely, but some people might be allergic or have stomach problems. People who are allergic to latex might also be allergic to green beans, because they have some of the same proteins. Green beans might also give some people gas, bloating, or diarrhea, especially if they eat a lot or eat them when they’re not ripe.

Green beans are a tasty and healthy veggie that you can eat as a snack, put in salads, soups, or casseroles, or cook in different ways. Green beans can help your health in many ways, like boosting your immune system, helping your bones, and helping fetuses grow. But don’t eat too many, because that can make you gain weight or cause other problems. A good amount of green beans to eat is about one to three cups a day, depending on what you need and like.

