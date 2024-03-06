Oatmeal Nutrition Facts: The Whole Grain that Keeps You Full and Healthy

Strawberries are mostly water (91%) and carbs (7.7%), with a bit of protein (0.7%) and fat (0.3%). A cup (152 grams) of sliced strawberries has 49 calories, 3 grams of fiber, and 7.4 grams of sugar. Strawberries have lots of vitamin C, folate, and manganese, along with other vitamins and minerals.

Vitamin C is a strong antioxidant that helps your immune system, helps your body take in iron, and helps cells grow and fix themselves. A cup of sliced strawberries gives you 149% of the daily need for vitamin C.

Folate is a vitamin that dissolves in water and is needed for making DNA, dividing cells, and developing fetuses. A cup of sliced strawberries gives you 9% of the daily need for folate. If you don’t get enough folate, you can get anemia, birth defects, and high homocysteine levels.

Manganese is a mineral that’s needed for many enzyme reactions, like metabolism, making bones, and defending against antioxidants. A cup of sliced strawberries gives you 29% of the daily need for manganese.

Strawberries also have other good things in them, like fiber, potassium, and phytochemicals. Fiber is a kind of carb that can help your digestion, lower your blood sugar levels, and make you feel full. A cup of sliced strawberries gives you 12% of the daily need for fiber.

Potassium is a mineral that’s needed to balance fluids, control blood pressure, and help nerves and muscles work. A cup of sliced strawberries gives you 7% of the daily need for potassium. Eating a lot of potassium can lower the chance of stroke and heart disease.

Phytochemicals are things in plants that can act as antioxidants, fight inflammation, and fight cancer. Some of the phytochemicals in strawberries are anthocyanins, flavonols, ellagic acid, and resveratrol. These things can protect against oxidative stress, inflammation, and tumor growth.

Most people can eat strawberries safely, but some people might be allergic or have stomach problems. People who are allergic to latex might also be allergic to strawberries, because they have some of the same proteins. Strawberries might also give some people gas, bloating, or diarrhea, especially if they eat a lot or eat them when they’re not ripe.

Strawberries are a tasty and healthy fruit that you can eat as a snack, put in salads, smoothies, or desserts, or use to sweeten things naturally. Strawberries can help your health in many ways, like boosting your immune system, helping your blood, and preventing cancer. But don’t eat too many, because that can make you gain weight or cause other problems. A good amount of strawberries to eat is about one to three cups a day, depending on what you need and like.

Reports: