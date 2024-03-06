Nutrition Education: The Importance of Learning about Food and Nutrition for Your Health and Wellness

A cup (234 grams) of cooked oatmeal (made with water and no salt) has 166 calories, 5.9 grams of protein, 28.1 grams of carbs, and 3.6 grams of fat. Oatmeal has a lot of fiber, especially beta glucan, and minerals like manganese, phosphorus, and magnesium, along with other vitamins and antioxidants.

Fiber is a kind of carb that can help your digestion, lower your blood sugar and cholesterol levels, and make you feel full. A cup of cooked oatmeal gives you 4 grams of fiber, which is 14% of the daily need for adults. Beta glucan is a kind of fiber that turns into a gel-like thing in your gut and can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and blood pressure.

Manganese is a mineral that’s needed for many enzyme reactions, like metabolism, making bones, and defending against antioxidants. A cup of cooked oatmeal gives you 1.8 milligrams of manganese, which is 78% of the daily need for adults.

Phosphorus is a mineral that’s important for healthy bones, making energy, and making DNA. A cup of cooked oatmeal gives you 180 milligrams of phosphorus, which is 14% of the daily need for adults.

Magnesium is a mineral that’s important for muscles and nerves to work, controlling blood sugar, and controlling blood pressure. A cup of cooked oatmeal gives you 61 milligrams of magnesium, which is 15% of the daily need for adults.

Oatmeal also has other good things in it, like vitamin B1, iron, zinc, and phytochemicals. Vitamin B1, also known as thiamine, is a vitamin that dissolves in water and is needed for metabolism and nerves to work. A cup of cooked oatmeal gives you 0.2 milligrams of vitamin B1, which is 17% of the daily need for adults.

Iron is a mineral that’s needed for carrying oxygen, making red blood cells, and the immune system to work. A cup of cooked oatmeal gives you 1.9 milligrams of iron, which is 11% of the daily need for adults.

Zinc is a mineral that’s important for healing wounds, growing, and the immune system to work. A cup of cooked oatmeal gives you 1.3 milligrams of zinc, which is 12% of the daily need for adults.

Phytochemicals are things in plants that can act as antioxidants, fight inflammation, and fight cancer. Some of the phytochemicals in oatmeal are avenanthramides, phenolic acids, and flavonoids. These things can protect against oxidative stress, inflammation, and tumor growth.

Most people can eat oatmeal safely, but some people might be allergic or have stomach problems. People who are allergic to gluten might also be allergic to oatmeal, because oats might have gluten in them from being processed. Oatmeal might also give some people gas, bloating, or diarrhea, especially if they eat a lot or eat it when it’s not cooked.

Oatmeal is a tasty and healthy breakfast that you can eat as porridge or use in baked goods, granola, or muesli. Oatmeal can help your health in some ways, like lowering cholesterol, helping blood sugar, and helping bones. But don’t eat too much, because that can make you gain weight or cause other problems. A good amount of oatmeal to eat is about one to three cups a day, depending on what you need and like.

