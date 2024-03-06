Nutrition Therapy: What It Is, How It Works, and Who Can Benefit from It

A cup (240 ml) of unsweetened almond milk has 39 calories, 1 gram of protein, 3.4 grams of carbs, and 2.5 grams of fat. Most of the fat is monounsaturated, which is good for your heart. Almond milk has a lot of vitamin E, a vitamin that dissolves in fat and acts as an antioxidant to protect cells from oxidative damage. A cup of unsweetened almond milk gives you 110% of the daily need for vitamin E.

Some kinds of almond milk have added calcium and vitamin D, which are important for healthy bones. A cup of this kind of almond milk can give you 24% of the daily need for calcium and 18% of the daily need for vitamin D. But almond milk that you make at home or that doesn’t have these things added isn’t a good source of these nutrients.

Almond milk doesn’t have much protein, with only 1 gram per cup. This is a lot less than cow’s milk, which has 8 grams of protein per cup. Some kinds of almond milk have added vegan protein, like pea or rice protein, to make it have more protein.

Almond milk also doesn’t have much carbs and sugars, with only 3.4 grams and 2 grams per cup, respectively. This makes it good for people who are on a low-carb or keto diet. Almond milk has a low glycemic index (GI) of 25, which means it doesn’t raise blood sugar levels much.

Almond milk might have some health benefits, like:

Lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels, because of its monounsaturated fat and potassium.

Reducing inflammation and oxidative stress, because of its vitamin E and phytochemicals.

Helping with weight loss, because it has low calories and high fiber.

Most people can drink almond milk safely, but some people might be allergic or have stomach problems. People who are allergic to latex or tree nuts might also be allergic to almond milk, because they have some of the same proteins. Almond milk might also give some people gas, bloating, or diarrhea, especially if they drink a lot or drink it when it’s not ripe.

Almond milk is a tasty and healthy plant-based drink that you can drink by itself, put in smoothies, cereals, or coffee, or use in baking or cooking. Almond milk can help your health in some ways, like making your heart healthier, reducing inflammation, and helping with weight loss. But don’t drink too much, because that can make you gain weight or cause other problems. A good amount of almond milk to drink is about one to three cups a day, depending on what you need and like.

