Mushrooms, a kind of fungi, are a well-liked food all over the world because of their special flavor and texture. They are low in calories and fat, which makes them a good food for many diets.

A 100-gram portion of mushrooms gives about 15 calories. It has 2.2 grams of protein, 2.3 grams of carbohydrates, and 0.2 grams of fat. The carbohydrates are mostly simple sugars and fiber.

Mushrooms are a great source of many vitamins and minerals. They have a lot of copper, B vitamins, potassium, and iron. A cup of mushrooms (70g) gives 15 calories, 2.2g of protein, 2.3g of carbohydrates, and 0.2g of fat.

One special thing about mushrooms is their high antioxidant content. They have substances known as polyphenols, which are thought to have many health benefits. These antioxidants are believed to help keep memory and prevent cognitive decline.

Even though mushrooms have sugar, they have a low glycemic index (GI), which means they shouldn’t cause big increases in blood sugar levels and are considered safe for people with diabetes.

But, like any food, mushrooms should be eaten in a balanced way as part of a healthy diet. While they have many health benefits, they also have natural sugars. Eating too many could lead to gaining weight over time.

In conclusion, mushrooms are a nutritious and tasty food that gives many health benefits. They are a concentrated source of healthy nutrients, fiber, and a variety of vitamins and minerals.

Reports: